GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stocks, Treasury yields rise on hawkish Fed comments

Lawrence Delevingne
·4 min read

(Updates to U.S. market close)

* U.S. stocks rebound, led by tech shares

* 10-year Treasury yields hit highest level since 2019

* Oil declines after Monday's surge

* Gold dips, bitcoin advances

By Lawrence Delevingne

BOSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday, bringing U.S. stocks with them, as investors digested the increased likelihood of swift interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher, rising nearly 2%, as investors bought the dip in technology stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.87 points, or 0.74%, to 34,807.86 and the S&P 500 gained 50.63 points, or 1.13%, to 4,511.81.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank could move "more aggressively" to raise rates to fight inflation, possibly hiking by more than 25 basis points at one or more meetings this year.

The market is pricing in a 72.2% probability that the Fed will hike the fed fund rate 50 basis points when policymakers meet in May, up from a probability of just over 50% on Monday.

At around 2000 GMT, or 4:00 p.m. ET, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.38%, having hit its highest level since 2019. The 2-year note also ticked up, to yield 2.16%, from 2.13%.

“The degree of difficulty for Jerome Powell’s Fed to stick a soft landing for the economy is about the same as Captain Sullenberger’s heroic emergency landing on the Hudson River," said Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management in Boston, referring to the 2009 landing of a US Airways plane after its engines failed.

"The market remains in a tug of war between a policy error causing a recession and a resilient economy with a strong consumer and corporate sector," Clark wrote in an email.

Stocks also rose in Europe. The STOXX 600 gained 0.85%, having climbed in recent sessions to reach a one-month high. London's FTSE 100 gained nearly 0.5%.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up approximately 1.1%.

Matthias Scheiber, global head of multiasset portfolio management at Allspring Global Investments in London, said the pickup in stocks could be a case of investors buying the dip, but that growth stocks would struggle if the U.S. 10-year yield moves closer to 2.5%.

"We saw the sharp rise in yields yesterday and we see that continuing today on the long end, so that’s likely to put pressure on equities. ... It will be hard for equities to have a positive performance."

JPMorgan took a different view and said that 80% of its clients plan to increase equity exposure, which is a record high.

"With positioning light, sentiment weak and geopolitical risks likely to ease over time, we believe risks are skewed to the upside," JPMorgan strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"We believe investors should add risk in areas that overshot on the downside such as innovation, tech, biotech, EM/China, and small caps. These segments are pricing in a severe global recession, which will not materialize, in our view."

The conflict in Ukraine continued to weigh on sentiment. Russia, the U.S. and Britain traded accusations at the United Nations on Tuesday over the possibility of a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, but none produced any evidence to back their concerns.

Oil prices pulled back less than 1% on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and it looked unlikely that the European Union would pursue an embargo on Russian oil, a day after prices jumped 7% and also rose earlier in the session.

The dollar edged lower on Tuesday as the boost from Powell's comments faded and a rise in equities markets help boost risk-on sentiment.

Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,921.73 an ounce, pressured by rising interest rates.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin was up about 3.25% at around $42,376, adding to gains since its intraday low of $34,324 on Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Wheat Fluctuates With War and Weather Fueling Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago wheat pulled back on Tuesday as traders try to assess what Ukraine war and dry U.S. weather may mean for global supply of the crucial food staple. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More T

  • FOREX-Dollar slips as Powell boost fades

    The dollar edged lower on Tuesday as a boost from comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that boosted the greenback on the previous day faded and a rise in equities markets help boost risk-on sentiment. The greenback saw its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 10 on Monday, as Powell opened the door for raising interest rates by more than 25 basis points at upcoming policy meetings in order to combat inflation. On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard repeated his call for the Fed to move aggressively on Bloomberg TV.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St jumps, with tech, growth shares in the lead

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by a sharp gain in the Nasdaq, as technology and shares of other big growth names rebounded from recent losses and Nike rose after it reported upbeat results. Financial shares also advanced as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.36%, with the S&P 500 bank index up sharply. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates this month, and policymakers seem to be taking a more aggressive stance toward taming inflation.

  • Wall Street jumps, with tech, growth shares in the lead

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by a sharp gain in the Nasdaq, as technology and shares of other big growth names rebounded from recent losses and Nike rose after it reported upbeat results. Financial shares also advanced as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.36%, with the S&P 500 bank index up sharply. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates this month, and policymakers seem to be taking a more aggressive stance toward taming inflation.

  • Health-Tech Meltdown Leaves Investors Looking for a Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Out of favor health-care technology stocks may be nearing a bottom.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardThe selloff in technology firms amid geopolitical turmoil and rising int

  • Russian sanctions-linked firms run into hurdles with debt payments

    Russian steel producer Severstal, whose main shareholder, Alexey Mordashov, was sanctioned by the European Union on Feb. 28, was having trouble paying the holders of its debt, a source close to the company said. Evraz, the Russian steelmaker whose biggest shareholder is sanctioned Russian Roman Abramovich, said on Tuesday the coupon payment due March 21 was settled with the paying agent after it was temporarily blocked by a Western correspondent bank.

  • U.S. Equities Gain as Rout in Treasuries Deepens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rebounded while the selloff in Treasuries deepened Tuesday as trader weighed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which signaled the central bank will take more aggressive measures to tame inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckag

  • Gold slips to near 1-week low on Fed Powell's hawkish stance

    Gold prices fell over 1% to a near one-week low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at big rate hikes this year to curb soaring inflation, sending Treasury yields higher. Spot gold XAU= was down 1% at $1,916.93 per ounce by 11:56 a.m. ET (1556 GMT). "The fact the Fed is ready to do half-point increases versus a quarter-point moving forward is all pretty hawkish and has pushed gold lower," RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn said.

  • Thoma Bravo Nears Deal to Acquire Anaplan

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire U.S. enterprise software company Anaplan Inc. in a deal valued at $10.7 billion, adding to a string of deals this year by cash-rich private equity firms.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing

  • This stock market rally has more upside, but expect any relief to be brief

    The U.S. stock market’s impressive rally last week is more likely a reflex bounce than the beginning of a new leg of the bull market. In an interview, he said that the moving average last week never quite reached 61.5% and has since turned down.

  • Stocks charge higher into the market close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are performing at the end of Tuesday's session.

  • Moscow Exchange Bans Some Short Sales in Possible Sign of Return

    (Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange banned short selling in some of Russia’s biggest companies, a move that may indicate officials are getting ready for the market to reopen. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With Mo

  • SEC's climate rules would help investors sort 'truths from half-truths,' proponents say

    On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Chair Gary Gensler released their idea for what could become the first mandate of what U.S. companies need to tell investors about their carbon footprint.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A balanced approach that pursues both growth and dividend income can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • An inverted yield curve is likely after the Fed raised interest rates. Here's what that means and why it signals a recession may be imminent.

    The difference between 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields is just 21 basis points, while 5- and 10-year rates are already slightly inverted.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.