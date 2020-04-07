Global Mass Transit Security Market, Forecast to 2025 - Utilization of Biometrics, Data Analytics and 3D Scanning Systems Favour Growth

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Transit Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mass transit security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2020-2025.

This provides a deep insight into the global mass transit security market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Owing to the alarming increase in global terrorism, coupled with the rising rate of crimes at public places, there is a growing need for efficient public safety solutions, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. On-road means of transportation and air traffic are two of the key fields, which have a high demand for mass transit security systems.

Governments of various nations are investing significantly to improve the existing security infrastructure and deploy newer solutions. Efforts have been undertaken to equip airports and bus and railway stations, among other mass transit areas, with advanced security solutions, such as perimeter security, cybersecurity, surveillance, communications, access control and screening systems for monitoring passengers and staff members.

Additionally, the utilization of biometrics, data analytics and 3D scanning systems, along with the integration of surveillance systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of e-passports, along with the strict implementation of stringent government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortem Technologies, Inc., Genetec Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology, IndigoVision Group PLC, NICE Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global mass transit security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transit type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mass transit security market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mass Transit Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Transit Type

6.1 Airways

6.2 Waterways

6.3 Railways

6.4 Roadways



7 Market Breakup by Solution Type

7.1 Surveillance System

7.2 Screening System

7.3 Biometric Security and Authentication System

7.4 C2/C4ISR System

7.5 Critical Communication System

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Service Type

8.1 Managed Services

8.2 Professional Services



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Household

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Retail and Payment Industries

9.4 Logistics and Transportation Industries

9.5 Healthcare



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Axis Communications AB

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

15.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.3.4 Fortem Technologies Inc.

15.3.5 Genetec Inc.

15.3.6 Hikvision Digital Technology

15.3.7 IndigoVision Group PLC

15.3.8 NICE Systems Ltd.

15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation



