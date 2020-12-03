The Global Massage Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 3.27 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Global Massage Equipment Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the massage equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 27 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Our reports on massage equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress and rise in number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics. In addition, use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The massage equipment market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment, type segment, and the geographical landscapes.

The massage equipment market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Massage chairs and sofas
• Back massagers
• Handheld massagers
• Neck and shoulder massagers
• Others

By End-user
• Commercial
• Residential

By Type
• Electric massage equipment
• Non-electric massage equipment

By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the growing popularity of shiatsu massage model as one of the prime reasons driving the massage equipment market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our massage equipment market covers the following areas:
• Massage equipment market sizing
• Massage equipment market forecast
• Massage equipment market industry analysis


