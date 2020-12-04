Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Report 2020: Radiation Safety Technologies Take a Back Seat With -4.6% Revenue Blow

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



COVID-19 Creates Financial Hardships for Radiology Departments Worldwide. Radiation Safety Technologies Take a Back Seat With -4.6% Revenue Blow



The global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety is expected to slump by -4.6% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$1.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



Radiation monitoring remains an integral part of good health practice in medical facilities performing radiation therapy & diagnostic activities. Stringent safety regulations aimed at safeguarding health of patients, medical physicists, radiologists, and nuclear medicine technicians' has long been the primary growth driver.



The pandemic has necessitated the prioritization of healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 patients, affecting other patients across the world. As a result, hospitals across the world have been advising patients to delay elective and non-urgent diagnostic imaging and surgical procedures, including X-ray, CT, MRI and many other radiation and radiologically dependent procedures. As a result, the consumption of radioactive material for these procedures has been witnessing significant slowdown. Suspension of diagnostic & therapeutic radiology services amid the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety. With low patient throughput in radiology labs worldwide, the market is expected to slump by a painful -4.6% in the year 2020.



Majority of radiation exposure in the medical field is on account of fluoroscopic imaging, which leverages x-rays to achieve cinematic and dynamic functional imaging. Fluoroscopy finds applications in several specialties such as gastroenterology, vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, urology, and orthopedics. In comparison to other medical diagnostic procedures, cardiac cath labs with electro-physiology and angiography result in the highest x-ray radiation dose. There is long-term exposure of lab technicians and physicians in these areas to low levels of scatter radiation.



While the benefits obtained from using x-rays in these labs surpasses the risks, but the staff is prone to the scattered radiation from skeletal structure of the patient. X-rays constitute high energy photons in the electromagnetic spectrum. X-rays have the capability to ionize atoms and breakdown molecular bonds. This ionization generates free radicals, which are chemically active compounds which can cause indirect damage to the DNA. Patients and medical staff can have exposure to x-ray radiation through direct exposure to the beam or due to scattered x-rays. As scattered x-rays lose a portion of their energy in the scattering process, the energy resulting in the tissues from scattered x-rays is lesser than that from the source of the x-ray.



Radiation doses are expressed in three ways. The absorbed dose refers to the radiation that results in an object and is calculated in mGy (milligrays). The comparable dose is measured, taking into consideration the radiation exposure specific to the organs and the sensitivity of the organ to the radiation, and is measured in mSv (millisieverts). The effective dose is also expressed in mSv. 20mSv/annum is about 2-3 pelvic and abdominal CT scans or background radiation of 7-9 years. Exposure over this limit averaged over a period of five years has been linked to 1 in 1000 lifetime risk of deadly cancer.



For physical protection from radiation various kinds of personal protection equipment (PPE) can be used. Certain fluoroscopy suites include lead acrylic shields (ceiling-suspended), which can lower doses to the neck and head (by a factor of 10). Portable rolling shields can safeguard personnel in interventional settings and operating rooms. If used accurately, mobile shields are said to lower the effective radiation dose by over 90%.



In situations where shielding with the use of a physical barrier is not possible, personnel need to use leaded aprons for safety. These aprons are made available in various thicknesses such as 0.5mm, 0.35mm, and 0.25mm. Aprons that go around the body are considered to be better than front aprons, due to the former's better coverage. The transmission through these aprons Dosimeters relate to devices which calculate cumulative radiation exposure.



These devices need to be used by medical staff who face planned ionizing radiation. However, most physicians do not use or incorrectly use dosimeters. They need to be worn both inside and outside the leaded apron for comparing doses, and the analysis of the readings should be done by the radiation safety department of the facility. is in the range of 0.5%-5%. Leaded aprons need to be used with a thyroid shield.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Radiation Exposure and Protection

X-Ray Radiation and Radiation Doses

Effects of Radiation

Solutions to Lower Radiation Exposure

Cardiac Cath Labs Pose High Risk

Measuring and Monitoring Radiation Dose

Dose Limits

Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Set for a Steady Growth Post COVID-19

The US Dominates, Developing Regions to Register Faster Growth

Personal Dosimeters - The Key Product Used, Safety Products to Register Fastest Growth

Hospitals Hold the Major Share by End-use

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amray Medical

Arrow-Tech, Inc.

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Fluke Biomedical

Iba Worldwide

INEOS Group AG

LANDAUER, Inc.

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

PTW Freiburg GmbH

Radiation Detection Company Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Market Growth

Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth

Distinct from General Radiology

Nuclear Medicine Scans

Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure

Clinical Applications of Select Isotopes

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

Personal Dosimeters - The Largest Type of Dosimeters

Types of Personal Dosimeters

Electronic Personal Dosimeters

DMC 3000 Electronic Personal Dosimeter

Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine

Solid State Technologies Foray into High Resolution Medical Detectors

Flexible Direct X-Ray Detectors - Steady Growth Ahead in Personal Dosimetry

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

A Terahertz Ray of Hope for Cancer Therapy

Changes to IEC Standards Governing Dosimeters

Increasing use of Photonic Devices for Medical Radiation Dosimetry

Film Badge Dosimeters Offer Increased Reliability

Lead Aprons offer Little Protection during X-rays. Why do so many clinicians keep using them?

Technological Advancements

Argonne National Laboratories and Los Alamos Develop Perovskite-based X-ray Detector

Gallium Oxide-based Radiation Detectors Offer Promising Results

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity

New Real-Time Sub-Terahertz Security Body Scanner

Self-Reading Dosimeters

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

