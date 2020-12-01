Global Medical Robots Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Penetration of Surgical Robots in ASCs Presents Opportunities
Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Robots Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the advantages offered by robotic-assisted surgery and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, technological advancements in robotic systems, Improving reimbursement scenario, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. However, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.
The instrument and accessories product segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
On the basis of product & service, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of the of the market in 2019. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories as opposed to robotic systems, which are a one-time investment.
The orthopedic surgery application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Based on the applications, the medical robots market is segmented into laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, physical rehabilitation, external beam radiation therapy, neurosurgery and other applications. The orthopedic surgery application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the benefits like high implantation and placement accuracy of robots during orthopedic surgeries.
The Ambulatory Surgery Centers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers and other end users (retail pharmacies and external radiotherapy centers). Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global medical robots market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients.
Asia Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025
Geographically, the medical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Increasing demand from key markets such as Japan and China and the rising cases of acute and chronic diseases in APAC region to drive market growth in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Global Medical Robots Market Overview
4.2 North America: Medical Robots Market, 2019
4.3 Medical Robots Market, by Product & Service
4.4 Medical Robots Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Advantages of Robot-Assisted Surgery & Training in Rehabilitation Therapy
5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements
5.2.1.3 Improving Reimbursement Scenario
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Surgical Robots
5.2.1.5 Increase in Funding for Medical Robot Research
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Penetration of Surgical Robots in ASCs
5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Robots Market
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Technology Analysis
6 Medical Robots Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Instruments & Accessories
6.2.1 Recurrent Purchase of Instruments & Accessories for Each Surgical Procedure to Drive Growth in this Segment
6.3 Robotic Systems
6.3.1 Surgical Robotic Systems
6.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Laparoscopic Surgeries Globally to Drive the Growth of this Market
6.3.1.2 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems
6.3.1.3 Orthopedic Robotic Systems
6.3.1.4 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
6.3.2 Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems
6.3.2.1 Reduced Error Rate and Increased Efficiency Provided by Robots Drive Their Adoption
6.3.3 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems
6.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Market Players Offering Rehabilitation Robots to Drive the Growth of this Market
6.3.3.2 Therapeutic Robotic Systems
6.3.3.3 Assistive Robotic Systems
6.3.3.4 Exoskeleton Robotic Systems
6.3.3.5 Other Rehabilitation Robotic Systems
6.3.4 Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems
6.3.4.1 Growing Focus on Adopting Advanced Systems and Instruments is a Key Driver of Market Growth
6.3.5 Other Robotic Systems
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Recurring Revenue Per Installation and Per Procedure to Offer Growth Opportunities
7 Medical Robots Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Laparoscopy
7.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Conducted to Drive the Market Growth
7.3 Orthopedic Surgery
7.3.1 High Implantation and Placement Accuracy of Surgical Robots in Orthopedic Procedures Supports Market Growth
7.4 Pharmacy Applications
7.4.1 Focus of Hospitals and Pharmacies to Reduce Medication Errors and Increase Efficiency Drive the Market Growth
7.5 Physical Rehabilitation
7.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Strokes & Spinal Cord Injury Will Favor Demand for Robots
7.6 External Beam Radiation Therapy
7.6.1 Early Detection of Cancer Cases in Developed Economies to Drive the Demand for EBRT
7.7 Neurosurgery
7.7.1 Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Fuel Market Growth
7.8 Other Applications
8 Medical Robots Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.2.1 Robot-Assisted Surgeries Enable Hospitals to Lower Pre- and Post-Operative Care Costs
8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.3.1 Rise in the Number of Outpatient Surgeries to Support Market Growth
8.4 Rehabilitation Centers
8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Disabilities to Support the Growth of Rehab Centers
8.5 Other End-users
9 Medical Robots Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.1.1 The US Holds the Largest Share of the North American Market
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.2.1 Increased Use of Surgical Robots in Pediatric Applications to Drive Market Growth in Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Germany to Witness the Highest Growth in the European Medical Robots Market
9.3.2 Italy
9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Robotic Surgical Systems Installed in the Country to Propel Market Growth
9.3.3 France
9.3.3.1 Higher Adoption of MIS to Support Market Growth in the Country
9.3.4 UK
9.3.4.1 UK Has Registered an Increase in the Number of Robotic Surgical Procedures Performed
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Increasing Implementation and Development of Medical Robotic Programs in Spain to Drive Market Growth
9.3.6 Roe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Medical Robots Market
9.4.2 China
9.4.2.1 China to be the Fastest-Growing Country in the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market
9.4.3 India
9.4.3.1 Huge Patient Population to Support Market Growth
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Market Ranking/Share Analysis
10.3.1 Overall Medical Robots Market Share Analysis
10.3.2 Surgical Robots Market Share Analysis
10.3.3 Hospital & Pharmacy Robots Market Share Analysis
10.3.4 Rehabilitation Robots Market Share Analysis
10.3.5 Radiosurgery Robotic Systems Market Share Analysis
10.4 Key Market Developments
10.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals
10.4.2 Deals
10.4.3 Other Developments
11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
11.2.1 Stars
11.2.2 Emerging Leaders
11.2.3 Pervasive Players
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)
11.3.1 Progressive Companies
11.3.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks
11.3.3 Responsive Companies
11.3.4 Dynamic Companies
11.4 Company Profiles
11.4.1 Intuitive Surgical
11.4.1.1 Business Overview
11.4.1.2 Products & Services Offered
11.4.1.3 Recent Developments
11.4.1.4 Analyst's View
11.4.2 Stryker Corporation
11.4.2.1 Business Overview
11.4.2.2 Products Offered
11.4.2.3 Recent Developments
11.4.2.4 Analyst's View
11.4.3 Accuray
11.4.3.1 Business Overview
11.4.3.2 Products Offered
11.4.3.3 Recent Developments
11.4.3.4 Analyst's View
11.4.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.4.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.4.2 Products Offered
11.4.4.3 Recent Developments
11.4.4.4 Analyst's View
11.4.5 Medtronic
11.4.5.1 Business Overview
11.4.5.2 Products Offered
11.4.5.3 Recent Developments
11.4.5.4 Analyst's View
11.4.6 Omnicell
11.4.6.1 Business Overview
11.4.6.2 Products Offered
11.4.6.3 Recent Developments
11.4.7 Zimmer Biomet
11.4.7.1 Business Overview
11.4.7.2 Products Offered
11.4.7.3 Recent Developments
11.4.7.4 Analyst's View
11.4.8 Smith & Nephew
11.4.8.1 Business Overview
11.4.8.2 Products Offered
11.4.8.3 Recent Developments
11.4.9 Hocoma AG
11.4.9.1 Business Overview
11.4.9.2 Products Offered
11.4.9.3 Recent Developments
11.4.9.4 Analyst's View
11.4.10 Cyberdyne
11.4.10.1 Business Overview
11.4.10.2 Products Offered
11.4.10.3 Recent Developments
11.4.11 Ekso Bionics
11.4.11.1 Business Overview
11.4.11.2 Products Offered
11.4.11.3 Recent Developments
11.4.12 Arxium
11.4.12.1 Business Overview
11.4.12.2 Products Offered
11.4.12.3 Recent Developments
11.4.13 Transenterix
11.4.13.1 Business Overview
11.4.13.2 Products Offered
11.4.13.3 Recent Developments
11.4.14 Rewalk Robotics
11.4.14.1 Business Overview
11.4.14.2 Products Offered
11.4.14.3 Recent Developments
11.4.15 CMR Surgical
11.4.15.1 Business Overview
11.4.15.2 Products Offered
11.4.15.3 Recent Developments
11.4.16 Renishaw
11.4.16.1 Business Overview
11.4.16.2 Products Offered
11.4.16.3 Recent Developments
11.4.17 Gollmann Kommissioniersysteme GmbH
11.4.17.1 Products Offered
11.4.18 Bionik Laboratories Corp.
11.4.18.1 Business Overview
11.4.18.2 Products Offered
11.4.18.3 Recent Developments
11.4.19 Auris Health
11.4.19.1 Business Overview
11.4.19.2 Products Offered
11.4.19.3 Recent Developments
11.4.20 Avateramedical GmbH
11.4.20.1 Business Overview
11.4.20.2 Products Offered
11.4.20.3 Recent Developments
11.4.21 Zap Surgical Systems
11.4.21.1 Business Overview
11.4.21.2 Products Offered
12 Appendix
