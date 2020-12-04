Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Report 2020-2024: Market is Poised to Grow by $ 38.45 Billion
Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The MICE market is poised to grow by $ 38.45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing contribution toward GDP and employment and digitalization of travel payments.
This study identifies the high impact of MICE on employees as one of the prime reasons driving the mice market growth during the next few years.
The reports on mice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mice market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mice market vendors that include ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc..
Also, the mice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Meeting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Incentive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibition - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Convention - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ATPI Ltd.
BCD Group
Capita Travel and Events
CWT Global BV
Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.
IBTM Events
Maritz Holdings Inc.
Questex
The Freeman Co.
The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
Appendix
