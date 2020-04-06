Global Memory Chip Market Trends & Revenue Projections, 2018-2024

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Memory Chip Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

This report presents a detailed overview of the global memory chip market within the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It analyzes the regional and country-specific market trends, with market size in dollar value terms from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

The rising penetration of smartphone and Laptops are driving the market rapidly. With the introduction of smart households and smart cities, the demand for memory chips is at an all-time high.



The market for memory chips is expected to witness substantial growth during the period of forecast. There are tremendous demand and growth in the electronics industry across the globe. This is the main driving factor behind the market for memory chips.

Europe and North America are anticipated to hold dominant positions in the global market owing to rapid technological advancements in these regions, the presence of well-established players and early adoption of etching equipment across these regions. Memory chips have a diverse range of applications because of their storage capability and stability.



The market for memory chips is expected to witness growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The factors driving growth are primarily the increasing demand from a range of application areas such as Smartphones, Laptops/PCs and Cameras, and others, coupled with extensive global research and development activities.

Further, the market for memory chips is set to grow because of its wide range of applications. Studies and research on this subject have introduced a wide range of areas for the use of memory chips. With the latest technological developments, the market is expected to spread its operations and applications globally.

The report includes:

Discussion of market potential for memory chips, their sustainable applications across various industry verticals

Market analysis and revenue forecasts on the basis of the type of memory chip, end-use application, interface type, and geographical region covering North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and emerging economies from rest of the world (RoW)

, , , and emerging economies from rest of the world (RoW) Key insight into the innovation-driven market opportunities, drivers and limitations and their overall impact on a growth trajectory; and future outlook of the memory chip industry

Emphasis on leading chipmakers offering NAND flash memory considered the fastest-growing NV semiconductor product and primary usage in solid-state computing, their global share within this business segment

Review of relevant patent data and new developments covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents on memory chips

Information pertaining to the competitive landscape of leading market participants, their business strategies, product offerings, financial details, and market share analysis

Comprehensive profiles of major commercial players, including Broadcom Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel, Nvidia Corp., NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Transcend Information Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Regional Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Volatile

Dynamic RAM (DRAM)

Static RAM (SRAM)

Non-volatile

Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM)

Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Phase Change Memory (PCM)

Others (Racetrack, CBRAM, eMTP, eFlash, eFuse etc.)

Flash Memory

ROM Memory (EEPROM, EPROM and eEEPROM)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Interface

Introduction

PCIe and I2C

SATA

SAS

DDR

Others (USB and OTG)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Telecommunications

Automotive

Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments

Important Patents on Memory Chips

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Corsair Components Inc.

Crossbar Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

G.Skill International Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Corp.

Kioxia Holdings Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

NEC Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology PLC

SK Hynix Inc.

Transcend Information Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67r0ng

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-memory-chip-market-trends--revenue-projections-2018-2024-301035763.html

SOURCE Research and Markets