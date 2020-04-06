Global Memory Chip Market Trends & Revenue Projections, 2018-2024

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Memory Chip Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a detailed overview of the global memory chip market within the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It analyzes the regional and country-specific market trends, with market size in dollar value terms from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.
The rising penetration of smartphone and Laptops are driving the market rapidly. With the introduction of smart households and smart cities, the demand for memory chips is at an all-time high.
The market for memory chips is expected to witness substantial growth during the period of forecast. There are tremendous demand and growth in the electronics industry across the globe. This is the main driving factor behind the market for memory chips.
Europe and North America are anticipated to hold dominant positions in the global market owing to rapid technological advancements in these regions, the presence of well-established players and early adoption of etching equipment across these regions. Memory chips have a diverse range of applications because of their storage capability and stability.
The market for memory chips is expected to witness growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The factors driving growth are primarily the increasing demand from a range of application areas such as Smartphones, Laptops/PCs and Cameras, and others, coupled with extensive global research and development activities.
Further, the market for memory chips is set to grow because of its wide range of applications. Studies and research on this subject have introduced a wide range of areas for the use of memory chips. With the latest technological developments, the market is expected to spread its operations and applications globally.
The report includes:
- Discussion of market potential for memory chips, their sustainable applications across various industry verticals
- Market analysis and revenue forecasts on the basis of the type of memory chip, end-use application, interface type, and geographical region covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging economies from rest of the world (RoW)
- Key insight into the innovation-driven market opportunities, drivers and limitations and their overall impact on a growth trajectory; and future outlook of the memory chip industry
- Emphasis on leading chipmakers offering NAND flash memory considered the fastest-growing NV semiconductor product and primary usage in solid-state computing, their global share within this business segment
- Review of relevant patent data and new developments covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents on memory chips
- Information pertaining to the competitive landscape of leading market participants, their business strategies, product offerings, financial details, and market share analysis
- Comprehensive profiles of major commercial players, including Broadcom Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel, Nvidia Corp., NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Transcend Information Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Regional Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Volatile
- Dynamic RAM (DRAM)
- Static RAM (SRAM)
- Non-volatile
- Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM)
- Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)
- Phase Change Memory (PCM)
- Others (Racetrack, CBRAM, eMTP, eFlash, eFuse etc.)
- Flash Memory
- ROM Memory (EEPROM, EPROM and eEEPROM)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Interface
- Introduction
- PCIe and I2C
- SATA
- SAS
- DDR
- Others (USB and OTG)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Telecommunications
- Automotive
- Home Automation
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments
- Important Patents on Memory Chips
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Broadcom Inc.
- Corsair Components Inc.
- Crossbar Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- G.Skill International Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Intel Corp.
- Kingston Technology Corp.
- Kioxia Holdings Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- NEC Corp.
- Nvidia Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Qualcomm
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seagate Technology PLC
- SK Hynix Inc.
- Transcend Information Inc.
- Western Digital Corp.
