    Global Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Industry

    Global Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market to Reach $552. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Men’s and Boys’ Clothing estimated at US$451. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$552.

    New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
    4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coats & Jackets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$61.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Jackets, Blazers & Suits segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

    The Men’s and Boys’ Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$112.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.

    Trousers Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

    In the global Trousers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$92.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$114.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 1415-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Arvind Ltd.

    • Benetton Group Srl

    • Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

    • Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH

    • Calvin Klein, Inc.

    • Gap, Inc.

    • G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

    • Giorgio Armani SpA

    • Guccio Gucci SpA

    • Guess, Inc.

    • Helly Hansen AS

    • Hugo Boss AG

    • Levi Strauss & Co.

    • Marni Group Srl

    • Nike, Inc.

    • Perry Ellis International, Inc.

    • PVH Corporation

    • Raymond Ltd.

    • Reebok International Ltd.

    • Thanulux Public Company Limited

    • Valentino SpA

    • Zumiez, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Men's and Boys' Clothing Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Coats & Jackets (Product) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Coats & Jackets (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Coats & Jackets (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Jackets, Blazers & Suits (Product) Potential Growth
    Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Jackets, Blazers & Suits (Product) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Jackets, Blazers & Suits (Product) Market Sales
    Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Trousers (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Trousers (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Trousers (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Shirts (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Shirts (Product) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Shirts (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Pullovers (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Pullovers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Pullovers (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 20: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in the United States
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 21: United States Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 22: Canadian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Canadian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 25: Japanese Market for Men’s and Boys’ Clothing: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 26: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 27: Japanese Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 28: Chinese Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Chinese Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Men's and Boys' Clothing Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: European Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 33: European Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share Shift
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: European Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 36: European Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 37: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in France by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 38: French Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 39: French Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share Analysis
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 40: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: German Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 42: German Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 43: Italian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Italian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Men’s and Boys’ Clothing:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: United Kingdom Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 49: Spanish Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Spanish Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 52: Russian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Russia by Product:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 54: Russian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 55: Rest of Europe Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: Rest of Europe Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 58: Asia-Pacific Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 59: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: Asia-Pacific Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Asia-Pacific Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Asia-Pacific Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 64: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Australian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Australian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 67: Indian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 68: Indian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 70: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: South Korean Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Men’s and Boys’
    Clothing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 76: Latin American Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Trends
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 77: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Latin America in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: Latin American Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 79: Latin American Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Latin American Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 82: Argentinean Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 83: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 84: Argentinean Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 85: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Brazil by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 86: Brazilian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Brazilian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 88: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: Mexican Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Mexican Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 91: Rest of Latin America Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 92: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Latin America Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 94: The Middle East Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 96: The Middle East Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 97: The Middle East Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: The Middle East Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic
    Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 100: Iranian Market for Men’s and Boys’ Clothing: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 102: Iranian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 103: Israeli Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Israeli Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 106: Saudi Arabian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Saudi Arabian Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 109: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: United Arab Emirates Men’s and Boys’ Clothing
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share Distribution
    in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 112: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Rest of Middle East Men’s and Boys’ Clothing
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Rest of Middle East Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 115: African Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market in Africa by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 117: African Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 723
