Global Metal Bellows Market Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025 Featuring AESSEAL, Eaton, EnPro Industries, Freudenberg Group, Meggitt, MW Industries, Senior, Smith Group, US Bellows, and Witzenmann

This comprehensive report on the metal bellows market is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants until 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market.

The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

Metal Bellows Market: Highlights

Despite short-term demand fluctuations, the author's estimates suggest that the global metal bellows market is expected to cross the landmark figure of US$ 1 billion by 2025, expecting a recovery after a downfall in 2020. The demand for metal bellows is highly subjected to the growth as well as the health of the end-use industries where these bellows are used. Major end-use industries were already under immense pressure and were struggling hard in order to rebound their demand. Several industry-specific regional factors were behind the truncated industry growth or decline. Aerospace & defense and automotive were the major industries that recorded a decline in the year 2019. The outbreak of COVID-19 further aggravated the industry concerns to an unprecedented level.

For instance, the year 2019 was challenging for the aerospace industry, which compelled the industry giants to reconfigure their strategies. The grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed the deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs; A350XWB and B787 due to cancellation of orders from China and other parts of the world, tumbled the market growth. All these factors are not yet completed addressed and impacting the demand.

The outbreak of COVID-19 added fuel to the fire to the industry challenges, compelling OEMs as well as tier players to shut down their operations. Both, Airbus and Boeing, are shutting down their operations as per the government instructions. Concurrently, travel restriction or lockdown of major economies are severely denting the business of airlines, which, in turn, are requesting to aircraft OEMs to delay in aircraft deliveries or canceling their aircraft orders. Similarly, the outbreak of COVID-19 further aggravated the concerns of the automotive and oil & gas industries. However, the market fundamentals of most of the major end-use industries, such as A&D, where metal bellows are used, are strong and will help the industry to bounce back from this depression market environment.

Today, the world is skeptical about the possible loss due to COVID-19. The virus is rapidly spreading across regions and jeopardizing the economic growth of the major economies. Currently, lockdown is only a tactical method for fading its rapid spread. All the major economies have already announced lockdown and shutdown of the manufacturing facilities, ready to be pushing their economies in a deep recession at the cost of saving their people.