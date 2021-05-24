Global metal prices fall as China further warns against price hikes

·2 min read
An employee handles aluminium material in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.
China is the world's biggest consumer of industrial metals

Global prices for industrial metals have fallen after Chinese authorities warned commodity companies in the country over pushing up prices.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) urged the firms to maintain "normal market orders".

The move comes after metal prices have surged in recent months as major economies emerge from the pandemic.

The price of metals including three month copper and aluminium were among those affected.

On the London Metal Exchange, copper dropped by 1.6% to $9,881 per metric tonne, while aluminium slipped by 1.09% to $2,370 per metric tonne.

According to a report by state media outlet The Global Times, key Chinese companies in steel, iron and aluminium were among those "collectively summoned" on Sunday for interviews.

The Global Times also quoted a statement by the NDRC saying the meeting was held due to the continuous and drastic increase of a handful of commodities.

China had earlier last week already announced that it would step up measures around commodity supply, saying it would curb "unreasonable" prices.

Commodity traders are also cautious after The White House said on Friday that it had cut back its infrastructure bill from $2.25tn to $1.7tn.

With cuts to the spending plan being in broadband, roads and bridges, demand for iron ore and copper could be curbed.

US Republicans dismissed the changes as insufficient for a deal, which could also mean that further cuts to the proposed investments are imminent.

Global prices for many of the raw materials needed for industries - including copper, coal, steel and iron ore - have risen sharply this year as lockdowns and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have been eased.

Huge economic stimulus measures by governments and central banks across the world have also driven up demand for commodities.

China, which is known as the 'world's factory', is the biggest user of raw materials globally.

In April, the country's exports unexpectedly surged as America's speedy recovery from the pandemic helped spur demand.

Stalled factory production in India, as the country struggles with a coronavirus crisis, also helped boost the global market for Chinese goods.

China's exports in dollar terms surged by more than 32% from a year earlier to almost $264bn.

In the same month imports grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, rising by 43% from a year ago.

Recommended Stories

  • A psychedelic fungus is making cicadas sex crazy while simultaneously causing their genitals to fall off

    Billions of the Brood X insects have emerged after 17 years underground

  • Belarus accused of "hijacking" plane to detain activist

    Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation Sunday after Belarus was accused of hijacking a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania that was forced to land in Minsk over a supposed bomb threat.Why it matters: Among the flight's passengers was Raman Pratasevich, a journalist and opposition leader wanted by the the Belarusian government, who was detained at the Minsk airport once the plane landed, the Washington Post reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLithuanian Police said in a statement they had launched a pre-trial investigation and would cooperate with prosecutors in other European Union countries.Prosecutors in Lithuania are looking at whether charges of "hijacking of a plane for terrorism purposes" and "treatment of humans in violation of international treaties" apply in the case of Sunday's diversion, per Reuters.Of note: Pratasevich co-founded the Telegram channel Nexta, which helped organize the mass anti-government demonstrations last year, AP notes. He has been living in exile in Lithuania for several years out of fear of being arrested in Belarus, where he faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on charges of "inciting hatred and mass disorder," the New York Times reports.The state of play: The plane was flying over Belarus and was six miles from the Lithuanian border when Belarusian air traffic control told the pilots to divert to Minsk due to "a potential security risk on board," per the WashPost.The presidential press service said that President Alexander Lukashenko "personally ordered" a fighter jet to escort the flight down to the Minsk airport, according to AP.Officials later confirmed no explosives were found on the airplane, per AP.The flight continued on its way after the diversion to Minsk and landed in Lithuania later Sunday, Bloomberg reports.What they're saying: Leaders in the U.S. and Europe have condemned the action.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences.Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted that he has asked the European Council to discuss possible sanctions Monday "after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked," calling the action "a reprehensible act of state terrorism."Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in a statement urged the he International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to investigate the incident, per WashPost.The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted that the U.K. was "alarmed" by Protasevich's arrest and warned "this outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications."In the U.S., Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Pratasevich's "immediate release."Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted that the U.S. "needs to consider restricting commercial air traffic into and over Belarus until this matter is resolved. No travelers can feel safe if state sponsored hijacking becomes acceptable."Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) in a joint statement with several European counterparts urged the ICAO to investigate the "reckless act," saying: "Using fighter aircraft to intercept a civilian Ryanair flight is an act of piracy on a route between two NATO and EU countries.""We call on NATO and European Union States to put sanctions on the Lukashenka regime and suspend their ability to use Interpol and other international organizations to further attack democracy in Europe," the group added in its call for Pratasevich's release.Editor's note: This article has been updated more reaction to the incident.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Getting tough with China is an opportunity to bring back bipartisanship in U.S. politics

    You can do your part by looking for the “Made in China” label and putting it back on the shelf, writes Bob Kustra.

  • Box Office: ‘F9’ Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

    “F9” has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit. It’s an encouraging start to summer movie season, particularly because […]

  • A court ruled that a Trump spokesperson must pay $42,000 to Gizmodo Media Group for wrongfully claiming the outlet defamed him

    Now-defunct news outlet Splinter, owned by G/O Media, reported in 2018 that Jason Miller had given a dancer abortion drugs after getting her pregnant.

  • CNN Cuts Ties With Contributor Rick Santorum

    CNN is parting ways with contributor Rick Santorum, the former Republican Senator and presidential candidate who has come under fire for remarks he made last month about Native American culture. Speaking to an audience last month at an event organized by Young America’s Foundation, Santorum suggested Native American people had little influence on U.S. culture. […]

  • China Targets ‘Speculators and Hoarders’ to Stop Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China intensified its weeks-long campaign to cool a raw-materials boom, vowing severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news.The government will show “zero tolerance” for monopolies in spot and futures markets, and for speculation and hoarding, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement after leaders of top metals producers were called to a meeting on Sunday.The push to rein in surging metals prices rippled across markets, with steel dropping more than 5% and iron ore tumbling by close to the daily limit.“With policy risk shifting toward government intervention, prices will surely be affected by market sentiment,” said Li Ye, an analyst at Shenyin Wanguo Futures Co. in Shanghai. “The rapid surge in commodity prices has badly affected manufacturers and market orders, leading to losses and defaults.”Commodities have risen rapidly this year -- with a Bloomberg gauge of materials near the highest in a decade -- as optimism over the global economic recovery from the pandemic improved the demand outlook. That’s fueled a debate about the risk that inflation poses as the pandemic recedes.In targeting commodity prices, Beijing is fighting trends over which it has only partial control as the world economy reboots with supply chains stretched. But the government is also tackling the consequences of its own efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which have contributed to price gains.The NDRC’s statement is the toughest comment yet from the government, which started warning about higher raw materials prices in April. The officials from the iron ore, steel, copper and aluminum firms that met with five state agencies in Beijing on Sunday were told excessive speculation and rising international prices were to blame for recent advances.There’s been an unusual amount of attention from policy makers on commodity prices in recent weeks. China’s factory-gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, sparking concerns that costlier raw materials could hamper the economic recovery or feed into higher consumer prices.The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China pledged a “basically stable” yuan in a statement on Sunday, right after another central bank official said the currency should appreciate to offset the rising cost of commodity imports. The comments from the official were later deleted.That Beijing is dealing with a problem partly of its own making is most evident in steel, where prices spiked to records after the government set targets on output curbs and ordered production to fall this year. Instead, output surged to record levels in April.“Another week, another Chinese government announcement trying to soothe the self-inflicted wounds caused by regular statements on steel capacity reforms, which fueled steel prices and margins,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities.Chinese steel rebar futures were 3.2% lower by close of the morning session at 11:30 a.m. local time, while hot-rolled coil fell 3.6% and iron ore dropped 4.7%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan ramps up mass vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka amid Covid surge

    The new vaccination drive in Tokyo and Osaka comes as hospitals struggle to cope with cases.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019, triggering calls to reconsider theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab: WSJ

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Priti Patel: Britain must replace ‘broken’ immigration system with ‘firm but fair’ approach

    Britain's immigration system is too confusing and needs to be replaced with one that is fair but firm, the Home Secretary will say on Monday. It comes after Priti Patel revealed on Sunday that the immigration legislation and rules were 500 pages long and that the Home Office was in the process of simplifying them. She said Monday's announcement was based on the "digitalisation of our borders, but also the simplification of our immigration laws". Ms Patel told Trevor Phillips on Sunday that the digitalisation of borders would enable the department to "upstream checks", which she said was "important in terms of criminality". She will use her keynote speech at a conference to pledge a wholesale reform of the UK's "broken" immigration system by implementing a "fully digital border" within five years. She will also launch a US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling. The Home Office said it would make the border more secure, with automated checks to prevent foreign criminals travelling to the country while enabling the Government to count who is coming in and going out. ETAs will be required by anyone without a visa or immigration status, although they will not be needed by Irish citizens, with ministers promising that the system will be operational by the end of 2025. During her speech, Ms Patel will say anything less than "wholesale reform" of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public. She will say: "They want a new system that works for the law-abiding majority and against those who hope to abuse our hospitality and generous spirit. The immigration system is broken, but this country isn't. We can't fix the system overnight, but we will fix it." The Home Secretary will stress that the system will need to reflect "the values and wishes of the vast majority of Britons of all colours and creeds" and will add: "They simply want an approach to immigration that is fair but firm." It comes after the Government set out plans in the Queen's Speech earlier this month to toughen laws to deny refugee status to any asylum-seekers who have passed through a safe country before reaching the UK. The proposal was condemned by the United Nations refugee agency and charities who said it would be a betrayal of Britain's historic tradition of providing protection to people fleeing persecution. On Sunday, Ms Patel defended the plan, saying many asylum-seekers arriving in the UK had been smuggled by people traffickers. She said: "People that are being smuggled, they should be claiming asylum in the first safe country that they travel through – more often than not these are EU member states – rather than taking the risk of coming to the United Kingdom." However, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, said the Conservatives had had 11 years to fix a system that they "broke". "Clearly people who have no right to be in this country shouldn't be here, but what we have seen from the Home Office is utter incompetence on this," he said. "What we don't want to see is the Government deflecting blame for their own failure when it's their incompetence, their management and mismanagement of the Home Office that has been the problem."

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in ChinaBoycotting the 2022 Olympics

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • A doctor in Florida who died of COVID-19 left his family a baseball card collection worth $20 million

    Dr. Thomas Newman died of COVID-19 complications in January. His baseball card collection, amassed over 40 years, is worth an estimated $20 million.

  • Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

    Matt Kemp is among a handful of former major leaguers playing for Team USA, which can secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag