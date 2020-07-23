Global Metrology Software Industry

Global Metrology Software Market to Reach US$1. 1 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metrology Software estimated at US$694. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electronics & Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$428.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power & Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.8% share of the global Metrology Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Metrology Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$187.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$247.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$247.5 Million by the year 2027.



Automotive Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020

In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$126.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$150.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3D Systems, Inc.

Aberlink Ltd.

AICON 3D Systems GmbH

Automated Precision, Inc.

BuildIT Software & Solutions Ltd.

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology

Creaform, Inc.

Delcam Ltd.

FARO Technologies Inc.

GOM GmbH

Heidenhain Corporation

Hexagon AB

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Image Metrology A/S

Innovative Metrology Solutions

InnovMetric Software Inc.

Kotem

Metrologic Group SA

Metrology Software Products Ltd.

Micro-Vu Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

New River Kinematics, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Optical Gaging Products

Quality Vision International, Inc.

RAM Optical Instrumentation

Renishaw plc

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

The L.S. Starrett Company

Verisurf Software, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metrology Software: Enabling Efficient Control and Optimization

of Resources

Recent Market Activity

Evolution of Automotive Metrology

Industrial Internet of Things and Metrology Software

Consolidated Nature of the Market

Global Market Outlook

GDP Growth and Metrology Software

Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metrology Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3D Systems Corporation (USA)

Aberlink Ltd. (UK)

Automated Precision, Inc. (USA)

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology (Germany)

Creaform, Inc. (Canada)

Delcam Ltd. (UK)

FARO Technologies Inc. (USA)

BuildIT Software & Solutions Ltd. (Canada)

GOM GmbH (Germany)

Heidenhain Corporation (USA)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

AICON 3D Systems GmbH (Germany)

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (UK)

New River Kinematics, Inc. (USA)

Image Metrology A/S (Denmark)

Innovative Metrology Solutions (IMS) (USA)

InnovMetric Software Inc. (Canada)

Metrologic Group SA (France)

Metrology Software Products Ltd. (UK)

Micro-Vu Corporation (USA)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Quality Vision International, Inc. (USA)

Kotem (Hungary)

Optical Gaging Products (OGP) (USA)

RAM Optical Instrumentation (USA)

Renishaw plc (UK)

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (USA)

The L.S. Starrett Company (USA)

Verisurf Software, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Dimensional Metrology Market Witnesses Technological

Saturation

Market Dynamics within the Dimensional Metrology Market

Aerospace and Automotive Industries Drive the Market

Portable Devices to Drive the Market

3D and CAD Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well For the

Market

Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the

Metrology Software Market

Precision Engineering Drives Innovations in Metrology Software

Metrology Software Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Point Cloud Metrology Software

Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing

Laser Scanning Technology in Metrology Software

On-Machine Metrology Software

Multisensor Metrology Software

Automated Metrology Software

Robotic Metrology

Non-Contact/Optical Metrology Software Market on the Rise

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

Research Focuses on Bridging Gap between CT and Metrology

Metrology Outsourcing: A Key Trend

Manufacturing Industry: Primary Consumer Base for Metrology

Solutions

Growing Automobiles Production Drives Metrology Software Demand

Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Metrology

Software

Increasing Emphasis on Automation in the Sector Bodes Well for

the Market

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Novel Defense Applications Offer Robust Growth Opportunities

Automation in the Aerospace and Shipbuilding Industry Fuels Demand

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spur Market

Opportunities

Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects

Applications in Telecommunications, Satellites and Space

Sectors Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Biomedical Applications Promise Bright Prospects

Metrology Software Applications Gaining Ground in the Textile

Industry

Robust Demand for Consumer Goods and Household Appliances:

A Key Growth Driver

Rising Demand for Agricultural Machinery Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for

Metrology Software Market in Developing Countries

Mega Demographic Trends: Long-Term Implications for the

Metrology Industry

Rising Global Population

Aging Population

Rising Disposable Incomes and Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Metrology Software Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Metrology Software Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Metrology Software Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Electronics & Manufacturing (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Electronics & Manufacturing (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Electronics & Manufacturing (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Power & Energy (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Power & Energy (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Power & Energy (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metrology Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Metrology Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Metrology Software Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Metrology Software Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Metrology Software Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Metrology Software Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Metrology Software Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metrology

Software in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Metrology Software Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Metrology Software Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Metrology Software in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Metrology Software Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Metrology Software Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metrology Software Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Metrology Software Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Metrology Software Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Metrology Software Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Metrology Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Metrology Software Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Metrology Software Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Metrology Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Metrology Software Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Metrology Software Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Metrology Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Metrology Software Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Metrology Software Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Metrology Software in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Metrology Software Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Metrology Software Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Metrology Software in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Metrology Software Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Metrology Software Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Metrology Software Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Metrology Software Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Metrology Software Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Metrology Software Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Metrology Software Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 54: Metrology Software Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Metrology Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Metrology Software Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Metrology Software Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Metrology Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Metrology Software Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Metrology Software Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Metrology Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Metrology Software Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Metrology Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Metrology Software Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Metrology Software Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Metrology Software Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Metrology Software Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Metrology Software Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Metrology Software Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Metrology Software Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Metrology Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Metrology Software Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Metrology Software in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metrology Software Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Metrology Software Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Metrology Software Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 77: Metrology Software Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Metrology Software Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Metrology Software in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Metrology Software Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Metrology Software Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Metrology Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Metrology Software Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Metrology Software Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Metrology Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Metrology Software Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Metrology Software Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Metrology Software Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Metrology Software Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Metrology Software Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Metrology Software Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Metrology Software Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Metrology Software Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Metrology Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Metrology Software Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Metrology Software Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Metrology Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Metrology Software Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Metrology Software Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metrology

Software in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Metrology Software Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Metrology Software Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Metrology Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Metrology Software Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Metrology Software Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Metrology Software in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Metrology Software Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Metrology Software Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Metrology Software Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Metrology Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Metrology Software Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Metrology Software Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Metrology Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Metrology Software Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Metrology Software Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Metrology Software Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 117: Metrology Software Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 52

