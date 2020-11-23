Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Outlook Report 2019-2020 & 2027

The "Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market accounted for $532.63 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,426.01 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising incidence of cardiac disorders, increasing digitalization in the healthcare sector, and increasing per capita income. However, product recalls associated with product failure is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Mobile cardiac telemetry is a cardiac monitoring process that uses a portable device to monitors the cardiac motion of a patient. It records the patient's heartbeat as they run errands, exercise, and nap. It provides mobility to the patient and real-time data of the patient to the physicians.

By technology, the lead-based segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is preferred by most patients because of its lightweight, and user-friendliness. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cardiac disorders and rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market include

  • National Cardiac

  • Scottcare

  • BioTelemetry Inc.

  • Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.

  • iRhythm Technologies Inc.

  • Medicomp Inc.

  • Welch Allyn

  • Telerhythmics LLC

  • Biotricity Inc.

  • Preventice Solutions

  • Zoll Medical Corporation

  • Medtronic

  • Philips

  • Corventis

  • Comarch

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Multi-Channel
5.3 Single Channel

6 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By Cellular Connection
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bluetooth
6.3 Wireless (WiFi)

7 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By Disease Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Angina Pectoris
7.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
7.4 Heart Failure
7.5 Atherosclerosis

8 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Patch Based
8.3 Lead-Based

9 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Clinics
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
9.4 Specialized Clinics
9.5 Cardiac Center
9.6 Other End-users
9.6.1 Home Care Settings
9.6.2 Academic and Research Institutes
9.6.3 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF)

10 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Patients
10.3 Physicians
10.4 Payers

11 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnn89a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

