Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market to Reach US$20.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Medical Apps estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Medical Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 25.3% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrition & Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Mobile Medical Apps market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Medical Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 24.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Medical Reference Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global Medical Reference segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$477.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 27.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
AgaMatrix, Inc.
Airstrip Technologies, Inc.
AliveCor, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Athenahealth, Inc.
BioTelemetry, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
iHealth Lab, Inc.
Medtronic, Inc.
Nike, Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Omron Corporation
Philips India Ltd.
Qualcomm Inc.
Withings
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic
List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps
MHealth Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H
Rise in Fitness App Downloads
Rise in Apps Developed for Contact Tracing
Mobile Health Transforms Healthcare Industry
Mobile App Development Trends in Healthcare
Outlook
Apps Find Favor Among Medical Professionals
Developing Countries to Lead Growth in Future
Reference Apps Bring in Digital Revolution in Healthcare Sector
Barriers to Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps
Concerns over Security & Compliance
Patient Information Security: A Major Constraint
Medical Apps Lack Clinical Involvement
Potential Risk of Medical Apps in Clinical Settings
Recent Industry Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps
Optimizing Blockchain Technology to Deliver Efficient Health Care
Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications
Impact of Internet of Things (IoT) on the Mobile Health Care Industry
Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry
AR\VR Technology to Play a Significant Role
Apps Favored over Mobile Websites
Select New Med Apps
Growing Role of Telemedicine
Video Consultation Apps on Rise
Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store
Fitness Apps Gain Interest Amid Growing Health Consciousness
Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Mobile Medical Apps
Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption
Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for Mobile Medical Apps Market
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue
Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps
Increasing Ownership of Mobile Devices among Medical Professionals - A Business Case for Mobile Apps Market
Expanding 5G Connectivity to Drive Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps
