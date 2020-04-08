Global Mobility Solutions on Shortlist for Relocate Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and technology, is pleased to announce that Relocate Magazine has placed GMS on the shortlist for this year's Excellence in Technology or Analytics – Corporate Award for GMS' MyRelocation® Analytics in their thirteenth annual Relocate Awards.

"GMS is proud to be placed on Relocate Magazine's shortlist for Excellence in Technology or Analytics – Corporate Award, especially after recently earning Top 3 ranking in the 2020 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list for relocation companies," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "GMS is the undisputed pioneer and leader in relocation technology, and this recognition is further proof of our team's commitment to innovative and ground-breaking solutions."

GMS continually improves and evolves its industry-leading MyRelocation® technology platform, challenging the relocation industry to keep pace with clients' needs. MyRelocation® Analytics provides our clients the capability of viewing their mobility program's performance spanning a historical, high-level overview of their program down to the individual services actively utilized by a single relocating employee on an international assignment. With MyRelocation® Analytics, our clients don't just view their mobility programs statistics; they can fully explore the data to gain valuable and actionable knowledge.

The Relocate Awards from Relocate Magazine were launched in 2007 as the first awards program for the global mobility and relocation sector. The Relocate Awards recognize excellence, celebrate the contribution of relocation to business, and reward best practice. Winners will be announced at the Virtual Relocate Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 12, during an enjoyable and entertaining virtual event designed to celebrate achievement across international management and the global mobility sector.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990's, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation® technology platform. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last seven consecutive years.

MyRelocation® is a registered trademark, and Global Mobility Solutions™ and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

