Global Motion Sensor Market Insights 2013-2024: Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Motion Sensor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the motion sensor market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global motion sensor technology by application, technology, and region.



The technologies in motion sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, from narrow coverage area to wider coverage area. The rising wave of new technologies, such as infrared and microwave are creating significant potential for advanced motion sensor in home security and automotive applications, and driving the demand for motion sensor technologies.



In the motion sensor market, various technologies, such as MEMS gyroscope, MEMS accelerometer, MEMS magnetometer, MEMS combo, infrared, ultrasonic, microwave, dual technology, and tomographic sensors are used for monitoring device movement. Increasing penetration of motion sensors in smartphone and tablets, growing interactive motion gaming, and increasing safety and security features in the automotive industry are creating new opportunities for various motion sensor technologies.



Some of the motion sensor companies profiled in this report include STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, TDK InvenSense, Bosch Sensortec, Memsic, and Kionix.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the motion sensor market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in motion sensor market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in motion sensor market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in motion sensor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this motion sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this motion sensor technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Motion Sensor Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Motion Sensor Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. MEMS Gyroscope

4.2.2. MEMS Accelerometer

4.2.3. MEMS Magnetometer

4.2.4. MEMS Combo

4.2.5. Infrared Sensor

4.2.6. Ultrasonic Sensor

4.2.7. Microwave Sensor

4.2.8. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Consumer Electronics by Technology

4.3.2. Automotive by Technology

4.3.3. Aerospace & Defense by Technology

4.3.4. Healthcare by Technology

4.3.5. Industrial Electronics by Technology

4.3.6. Others by Technology



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Motion Sensor Market by Region

5.2. North American Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.3. European Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.4. APAC Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Motion Sensor System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Motion Sensor System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Motion Sensor System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Motion Sensor Technology Market

5.5. RoW Motion Sensor Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Motion Sensor Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Motion Sensor Market by Technology Type

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Motion Sensor Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Motion Sensor Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Motion Sensor Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Motion Sensor Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Motion Sensor Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. STMicroelectronics

9.2. Murata Manufacturing

9.3. Honeywell International

9.4. NXP Semiconductors

9.5. Analog Devices

9.6. Microchip Technology

9.7. TDK InvenSense

9.8. Bosch Sensortec

9.9. Memsic

9.10. Kionix



