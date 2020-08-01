Global Multi-Axis Sensors Market to Reach $1. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Multi-Axis Sensors estimated at US$585 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Axis Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899954/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. MEMS Gyroscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23% CAGR and reach US$633.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MEMS Accelerometers segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR
The Multi-Axis Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$462.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR.
Digital Compass Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR
In the global Digital Compass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$70.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$274.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 226-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- HBM, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Interface, Inc.
- Jewell Instruments LLC
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems
- MEMSIC, Inc.
- Moog, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- STMicroelectronics
- Systron Donner Inertial
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- VectorNav Technologies LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899954/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Multi Axis Sensor: An Introduction
MEMS Gyroscopes
MEMS Accelerometers
Multi Axis Sensors Help Industries Improve Data Analysis and
Augment Performance
Multi-Axis Sensor: Industry Overview
US Dominates the Global Multi Axis Sensor Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Multi-Axis Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sensor Technology Revolutionizes the Future of Several Industries
Multi Axis Sensors: Select Applications
Testing of Wind Tunnel
Torque Measurement in Aircraft Control Column
Measuring Forces and Moments in Flight Simulator
Helicopter Cyclic Controls (Joysticks)
Automated Capping Press
Sensors Playing Crucial Role in Industry 4.0
Large Scale Usage in Consumer Electronics Driving the Market
Smartphone Motion Sensors: A Disruptive Technology for
Healthcare Sector
Six Axis Force Sensors and Their Typical Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Multi-Axis Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: MEMS Gyroscopes (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: MEMS Gyroscopes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: MEMS Accelerometers (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: MEMS Accelerometers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Digital Compass (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Digital Compass (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Motion Sensor Combos (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Motion Sensor Combos (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Medical & Healthcare (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Multi-Axis Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: United States Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: United States Multi-Axis Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Market for Multi-Axis Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-Axis Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Multi-Axis Sensors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Multi-Axis Sensors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Multi-Axis Sensors in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Chinese Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Multi-Axis Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Multi-Axis Sensors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: European Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Multi-Axis Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 47: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: French Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Multi-Axis Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 51: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 52: German Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 55: Italian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Italian Multi-Axis Sensors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 57: Italian Demand for Multi-Axis Sensors in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Italian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Multi-Axis Sensors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: United Kingdom Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-Axis Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 63: Spanish Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Spanish Multi-Axis Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Spanish Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 67: Russian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Russian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Russian Multi-Axis Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 70: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 71: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 72: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Rest of Europe Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Multi-Axis Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 81: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Australian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 85: Indian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 87: Indian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 88: Indian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 89: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 90: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multi-Axis Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Multi-Axis Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 96: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 98: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 99: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 100: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 101: Latin American Demand for Multi-Axis Sensors in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 102: Latin American Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 103: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 106: Argentinean Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 107: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 108: Brazilian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Multi-Axis Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Brazilian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
MEXICO
Table 111: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 112: Mexican Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 113: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 114: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 115: Rest of Latin America Multi-Axis Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Rest of Latin America Multi-Axis Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Rest of Latin America Multi-Axis Sensors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 118: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 119: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 120: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 121: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 123: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 124: The Middle East Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 125: Iranian Market for Multi-Axis Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 126: Iranian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-Axis Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 129: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 130: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 131: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 132: Israeli Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 133: Saudi Arabian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Saudi Arabian Multi-Axis Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 135: Saudi Arabian Demand for Multi-Axis Sensors in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 136: Saudi Arabian Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 137: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 138: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 141: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 142: Rest of Middle East Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 143: Multi-Axis Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 144: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 145: African Multi-Axis Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: African Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 147: African Multi-Axis Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 148: Multi-Axis Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899954/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001