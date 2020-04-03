Global Nanocellulose Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanocellulose market worldwide is projected to grow by US$588.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 18.3%. MFC & NFC, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$550.9 Million by the year 2025, MFC & NFC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329796/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$45.1 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$40 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MFC & NFC will reach a market size of US$42.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$78 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Borregaard ASA

CelluForce, Inc.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Fpinnovations

FiberLeanÃ‚Â® Technologies Ltd.

GranBio Investimentos S.A.

Kruger, Inc.

Melodea Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB

Sappi Ltd

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329796/?utm_source=PRN



NANOCELLULOSE MCP16

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Nanocellulose

Select Features of CNC and CNF

Stiffness of Nanocellulose Vis-Ã -vis Other Alternatives

Types of Nanocelluose

Cellulose Nanofibrils

Cellulose Nanocrystals

Select Properties of CNC and CNF

Production Process of Nanocellulose

Applications of Nanocellulose

A List of Applications for Nanocellulose in Biotechnological and Industrial Sectors

Nanocelluose Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

MFC & NFC Cellulose: The Largest Nanocellulose Segment

Composites & Packaging Application Leads Nanocellulose Market

Developed Regions Lead Nanocellulose Market Growth

Recent Market Activity





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation (Canada)

Borregaard ASA (Norway)

CelluForce, Inc. (USA)

Daicel FineChem Ltd. (Japan)

Fpinnovations (Canada)

FiberLeanÂ® Technologies Ltd. (UK)

GranBio Investimentos S.A. (Brazil)

Kruger, Inc. (Canada)

Melodea Ltd. (Israel)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB (Sweden)

Sappi Ltd (South Africa)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Sustainable Products Featuring Improved Material Science Drives Nanocellulose Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector

Growing Awareness about Potential Benefits and Uses of Nanocelluose Spells Opportunities for the Market

Non-Toxicity: A Critical Attribute Driving Adoption of Nanocellulose Products

Packaging Industryâ€™s Transition towards Eco-Friendly Materials Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Market

EXHIBIT 2: Trend towards Green Packaging Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Demand: Global Green Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Auto Industryâ€™s Focus on Reducing Vehicular Weight Shifts Focus onto Nanocellulose

EXHIBIT 3: Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

EXHIBIT 4: Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Automobile Production Trends to Impact Demand for Nanocellulose

EXHIBIT 5: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

Rapid Growth of Medical & Personal Care Industries to Boost Nanocellulose Market Prospects

Growing Research on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Publications on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications by Database (2010-2018)

Nanocellulose Emerges as a Green Alternative for Petroleum- based Plastics

EXHIBIT 8: Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 1950 through 2020

Rising Use of Nanocellulose in Oil & Gas Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Global Crude Oil Demand in Billion Barrels for the Years 2010 through 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Nanocellulose Use in Composites Presents Considerable Growth Potential

Growth in Nanocoatings Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Technology

EXHIBIT 11: Global Nanocoatings Market in US$ Million for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

CNF Holds Tremendous Potential for Application in Varied Areas

NCC: The Cellulosic Nanomaterial with Most Promising Applications

Increasing Funding for Nanocellulose Research and Rise in Partnerships for Nanocellulose Development Support Market Growth

Select Innovations in Nanocellulose Space

EU-Funded Research to Develop Nanocellulos-based Smart Paper for Printed Electronics

Researchers Develop Nanocellulose Threads

Nanocellulose Finds Use in Creation of Novel Implants from 3D Printers

Potential Role of Nanocellulose-based Scaffolds in Tissue Engineering

Need for High-End Machinery, Expertise and Product Standardization & Regulatory Hurdles: Key Market Challenges





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Nanocellulose Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nanocellulose Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: MFC & NFC (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: MFC & NFC (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Nanocrystalline Cellulose (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Nanocrystalline Cellulose (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Composites & Packaging (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Composites & Packaging (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Paper & Pulp (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Paper & Pulp (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Paints & Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 14: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Personal Care (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 21: United States Nanocellulose Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Nanocellulose Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Nanocellulose Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Nanocellulose Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Nanocellulose Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Nanocellulose Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Nanocellulose Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Nanocellulose: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanocellulose in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Nanocellulose Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Nanocellulose Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Chinese Nanocellulose Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: Chinese Demand for Nanocellulose in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Chinese Nanocellulose Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 37: European Nanocellulose Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Nanocellulose Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Nanocellulose Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Nanocellulose Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Nanocellulose Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Nanocellulose Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: French Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Nanocellulose Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 46: French Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 47: Nanocellulose Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: German Nanocellulose Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Nanocellulose Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Nanocellulose Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 51: Italian Nanocellulose Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Italian Nanocellulose Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Italian Demand for Nanocellulose in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Italian Nanocellulose Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Nanocellulose: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanocellulose in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Nanocellulose Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Nanocellulose Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 60: Rest of Europe Nanocellulose Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Rest of Europe Nanocellulose Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Nanocellulose Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Nanocellulose Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Nanocellulose Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Nanocellulose Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Rest of World Nanocellulose Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Rest of World Nanocellulose Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 27)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329796/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanocellulose-industry-301034759.html

SOURCE Reportlinker