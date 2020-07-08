Global Nebulizers Market (2020 to 2025) - Outlook and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nebulizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nebulizer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.



The global nebulizer market is one of the steady growing segments in the global medical devices market. It is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. This surge can be attributable to the growing prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, cystic fibrosis, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases is increasing the demand for nebulizers at a significant rate over the past few years across the globe. According to the WHO, COPD is expected to emerge as the third leading cause of death across the world by 2025.



The rise in COVID-19 cases across the globe has increased the demand for nebulizers. The device's usage to treat the coronavirus affected patients is growing during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 180 countries are affected by COVID-19. Italy, Spain, the UK, the US, China, France, Spain, Iran, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium accounted for more than 75% of the cases. With 20% to 40% and 5% to 15% of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and intensive/emergency care, the demand for medical ventilators and nebulizers to deliver medication directly to the lungs is likely to grow phenomenally between 2020 and 2021.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the nebulizer market during the forecast period:

High Demand for Mesh Nebulizers

COVID-19 Fueling Surge in Nebulizers

Growing Popularity of Home Nebulization

Favorable Patient Demographics

The study considers the present scenario of the nebulizer market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Nebulizer Market Segmentation



The global nebulizer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, portability, end-user, and geography. Jet nebulizers are widely drug delivery machines across the globe. The segment accounts for the largest market revenue. However, it is likely to decline on account of the growing popularity and adoption of mesh devices. An important driver, which is influencing their usage, is the effectiveness in delivering formulations that cannot be delivered with pressurized metered-dose and dry powder inhalers. However, these devices are incorporated with ventilators to synchronize aerosol delivery with inspiration, maintain constant tidal volume, and avoid drug waste. This factor has increased the usage of jet type in ICUs to treat critically ill patients.



Insights by Geography



The North American market is growing at a moderate rate. Although the region is expected to grow at a slower rate than other regions, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a surge in nebulizers in the region, especially in the US. The country will witness a positive growth as national health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% for 2019-2028, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028. North America experienced a large-scale adoption of nebulizers over the past decade.



The rise in pollution rates, along with the growing number of cases related to respiratory troubles, even for neo-natal care, is one of the major reasons that has boosted the overall demand in North America. However, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has affected North America drastically. The number of people affected by COVID-19 is on the higher side; more than lakh people are affected by the coronavirus. A large number of people are admitted to emergency rooms and are on ventilators.



Insights by Vendors



The global nebulizer market share is fragmented with the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of devices. OMRON, Koninklijke Philips, Drive DeVilbiss International, PARI, Feellife Health, Besco Medical, and Rossmax International, and Ca-Mi are the key market players dominating the market. Although the large vendors dominate, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors also are offering cost-effective nebulizers in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions.



Prominent Vendors