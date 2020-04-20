Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.3%. Insulin Delivery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6 Billion by the year 2025, Insulin Delivery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$313.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$249.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Insulin Delivery will reach a market size of US$258.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AKRA Dermojet

Crossject SA

D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc.

Medical International Technologies, Inc.

National Medical Products, Inc.

PharmaJet

Zogenix, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview

Recent Market Activity

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview

Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems

Advantages

Disadvantages

Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics

Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market

Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug

Injection Systems

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth

Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright

Growth Factors

Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies

Advantageous to Different Stakeholders

Applications

Formulation Challenges

Current Development Status

The Road Ahead

Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology

Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector

Pulsed Micro Jets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AKRA Dermojet (France)

Crossject SA (France)

D?Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (USA)

Medical International Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

National Medical Products, Inc. (USA)

PharmaJet (USA)

Zogenix, Inc. (USA)





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 62

