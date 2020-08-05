    Advertisement

    Global Net Lease: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $39.8 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $966,000, or 1 cent per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period.

    The company's shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNL

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.