The Global Network Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) Products Market is expected to grow by $ 4.54 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

Global Network Intrusion Prevention Systems Products Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the network intrusion prevention systems products market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.54 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on network intrusion prevention systems products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cyber-criminal cases and increasing adoption of cloud-based services. In addition, increase in cyber-criminal cases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The network intrusion prevention systems products market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscapes.



The network intrusion prevention systems products market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies proliferation of mobility and byod policies as one of the prime reasons driving the network intrusion prevention systems products market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our network intrusion prevention systems products market covers the following areas:

• Network Intrusion Prevention Systems Products Market sizing

• Network Intrusion Prevention Systems Products Market forecast

• Network Intrusion Prevention Systems Products Market industry analysis





