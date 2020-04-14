Global NEV Taxi Industry Worth $55.5 Billion by 2025 - Featuring Company Profiles of BYD Motors, Nissan, Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, Beiqi Foton Motor, and Changan Automobile

DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NEV Taxi Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global NEV Taxi market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.69% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of US$55.558 billion in 2025 from US$11.674 billion in 2019.



Road transportation is one of the major sources of greenhouse effects and rising temperatures around the world. Transport is a major user of energy and burns most of the world's petroleum. The rapid increase in air pollution, stringent laws, and regulations implemented by the government are driving factors for the NEV taxi market. Environmental regulations in developed and developing countries are focusing on reducing the individual vehicle's emission.



NEV taxis reduce the travel cost and with more upcoming charging stations for electric vehicles the demand for NEV taxis is growing. Electric vehicles are coming up as a more sustainable mode of commuting in the future Electric vehicles are working as an alternative to run vehicles by petrol and diesel as the result of saving fossil fuels from depletion. The increasing investment in research and development by market players coupled with growing government support and initiatives is expected to drive the growth of the electric sports car market.



Regionally the NEV taxis market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The report also analyses major countries across these regions with complete analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.

China is a major market for NEV taxis as the country has been installing a lot of charging stations for electric vehicles and is even providing incentives to increase the NEV taxi fleet. These steps are been taken by China for cutting down emissions levels in the country. These steps by China will boost the market in the APAC region in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Battery Electric Vehicle

5.3. Plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicle

5.4. Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV)



6. Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Analysis, by Geography

6.1. Introduction

6.2. North America

6.3. South America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Middle East & Africa

6.6. Asia-Pacific



7. Competitive Environment and Analysis

7.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

7.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

7.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

7.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



8. Company Profiles

8.1. BYD Motors Inc.

8.2. Nissan

8.3. Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. (BJEV)

8.4. Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

8.5. Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.



