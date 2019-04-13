Global Newsstand: Bangladesh has an opportunity to take the lead in disaster relief, and more

The Daily Star / Dhaka, Bangladesh

BANGLADESH HAS AN OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE THE LEAD IN HELPING WITH DISASTER RELIEF

“The massive cyclone Idai that devastated Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe [from March 4 to March 21] has destroyed 90 percent of Beira, the second biggest city in Mozambique...,” writes Saleemul Huq. “The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called a Climate Summit in New York.... Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited.... This is a tremendous opportunity for her to showcase Bangladesh’s journey from climate vulnerability to climate resilience.... Global climate funds such as the Green Climate Fund (GCF) have made laudable board-level decisions to support the most vulnerable communities in the poorest and most vulnerable developing countries, but have failed miserably in actually delivering on that promise.... So alternative financial delivery mechanisms must be found, and Bangladesh has the biggest NGO in the world....”

The National / Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

THE SEARCH FOR SOLVING INCOME INEQUALITY IS A GLOBAL ISSUE

“Two politicians in two different parts of the world are trying to turn forthcoming elections...,” writes Rashmee Roshan Lall. “[T]hey’re doing it by promising to put money directly in the pockets of ordinary people.... In India, the world’s largest democracy, Rahul Gandhi has promised a minimum-income scheme for the poorest 20 per cent of households.... In the United States, sometimes referred to as the oldest democracy, Kamala Harris is promising an average $13,500 pay raise for every teacher.... What links Mr Gandhi and Ms Harris is the point at which their policies intersect. They are, in their grand design, attempts to find solutions for social injustice.”

Kathimerini / Athens, Greece

ALTERNATIVE LODGING OPTIONS ARE A DOUBLE-SIDED COIN FOR THE LOCAL ECONOMY

“Apartment booking sites used by tourists and other travelers have boosted growth in Greece, as they have done elsewhere,” states an editorial. “Real estate that remained unused is now being developed. New cells of urban economic activity have been created around those properties. However, the side effects of this trend are already being felt in the country’s big cities, starting with the asymmetric increase in rents. Apart from imposing taxation, the government will need to consider introducing certain limitations and rules for such rentals in order to ensure that city centers will continue to be inhabited by locals.”

Daily Monitor / Kampala, Uganda

PAIN SHOULD NOT BE USED AS A MOTIVATOR FOR STUDENTS

“The story: ‘Student dies after caning’ in [Uganda’s] Daily Monitor of March 27 where a Nyondo Secondary School student in Mbale died after being caned for not doing homework was quite telling...,” writes Tabitha Suubi. “People need to understand that this practice is ongoing in many schools across Uganda.... The ban on corporal punishment must be respected and enforced.... Many adults have been told throughout their lives that learning occurs when associated with pain.... Pain motivates a behaviour aimed at avoiding pain. Deeper learning such as developing critical thinking skills that children need to succeed in today’s world, requires effort and a safe learning environment, not the threat of physical pain.”

The Royal Gazette / Hamilton, Bermuda

GLOBALISM REVEALS THE INEQUITY THAT SMALL ISLAND NATIONS FACE

“The perception of Bermuda as a tax haven, in spite of everything the Government has done to indicate otherwise, will become an increasing challenge in the future...,” writes Khalid Wasi. “The march towards globalism unveils the disparity between nations.... Bermuda offers services in a low-tax environment, services that can be offered in the larger jurisdictions also, but taxed at a higher rate. It’s that disparity that the larger jurisdictions are attacking like ravenous pitbulls without realising the harm and seemingly with little or no concern for the consequences of the little countries who depend on providing those services.... We must stop looking through an old lens and find the path to a new world that is bound together.”

