Global Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market Report 2020: Opportunities in the Development of Advanced Adaptive Driving Beam (AADB)

The next generation automotive lighting market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, value estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the automotive lighting market in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The next generation automotive lighting market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.

The next generation automotive lighting market, based on product type, has been segmented into adaptive lighting, flexible lighting, ambient lighting, and communicable lighting. The ambient lighting segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the next generation automotive lighting market.

The next generation automotive lighting market, based on technology type, has been segmented into halogen, xenon, LED, and laser. The LED segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the next generation automotive lighting market.

The next generation automotive lighting market, by application, has been segmented into passenger and commercial. The passenger segment dominated the next generation automotive lighting market in 2020 in terms of value and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.

Based on the region, the next generation automotive lighting market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific & Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, and Rest-of-the-World. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.

Competitive Landscape

The next generation automotive lighting market competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations. Among all these strategies adopted, business expansion is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the micro-mobility market.



Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Magneti Marelli S.p.A., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OSRAM GmbH, Valeo Group, KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Varroc Group, Magna International Inc., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, DRAXLMAIER GROUP, Sigma International, J W SPEAKER CORPORATION, Faurecia S.A., LG Innotek Co., Ltd., and Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Some of the notable developments are:

Valeo Group partnered with Cree, Inc. in 2018 to develop a HD LED solution for automotive lightings for adaptive lighting beams.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A., in collaboration with Daimler AG, has developed a lighting technology which improves protection by supplying the driver with visual awareness in the front region of the car. The first Daimler AG car with this system was launched in mid-2018.

OSRAM GmbH launched a new generation of automotive LEDs with better heat management systems in September 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market

1.1.1.1 Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

1.1.1.2 Human-Centric Lighting

1.1.1.3 Integration of LiDAR in Headlamps of Vehicles

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Who Supplies Whom

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Luxury Cars

1.2.1.2 Growing Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.1.3 Stringent Safety Regulations for Lighting Systems

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Higher Cost Concerns with Next-Generation Automotive Lighting

1.2.2.2 Increase in Relative Costs of Raw Materials since LED Revolution

1.2.3 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Development of Advanced Adaptive Driving Beam (AADB)

1.2.4.2 Advent of New Services for Automotive Lighting

2 Application

2.1 Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market - Application and Specification

2.1.1 Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market -by Application

2.1.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.1.2 Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by End Market)

2.1.2.1 OEM

2.1.2.2 Aftermarket

2.2 Demand Analysis for Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by Application), 2020-2025

2.2.1 Demand Analysis for Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by Application), 2019-2025

2.2.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.2.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.2.2 Demand Analysis for Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by End Market), 2019-2025

2.2.2.1 OEM

2.2.2.2 Aftermarket

3 Products

3.1 Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by Product Type)

3.1.1.1 Adaptive Lighting

3.1.1.2 Ambient Lighting

3.1.1.3 Communicable Lighting

3.1.1.4 Flexible Lighting

3.1.2 Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by Technology Type)

3.1.2.1 Halogen

3.1.2.2 Xenon

3.1.2.3 LED

3.1.2.3.1 OLED

3.1.2.3.2 Mini LED

3.1.2.3.3 Micro LED

3.1.2.3.4 Matrix LED

3.1.2.4 Laser

3.2 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by Product Type), 2019-2025

3.2.1 Demand Analysis for Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by Technology Type), 2019-2025

3.2.1.1 LED

3.2.1.2 Halogen

3.2.1.3 Xenon

3.2.1.4 Laser

3.2.2 Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market (by Product Type), Value Data, 2019-2025

3.2.2.1 Adaptive Lighting

3.2.2.2 Ambient Lighting

3.2.2.3 Flexible Lighting

3.2.2.4 Communicable Lighting

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

Draxlmaier Group

Faurecia S.A.

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

J W Speaker Corporation

KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

OSRAM GmbH

Sigma International

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Valeo Group

Varroc Group

