Global Next-generation Storage Market Report 2020 - Increasing Volume of Digital Data, Lack of Data Security in Cloud & Server-based Services

The global next-generation storage market was valued at USD 24.01 billion in 2019.

With the sizeable and exponential growth in the digital world, there has been an accelerating development in the field of cloud computing, Big Data, mobile services, and social networking applications.



The rapid switch from analog to digital technologies copulated with a large amount of data generated by people as well as the corporations are fuelling the global data growth.



The current data storage technologies are enhanced to handle large datasets generated by various enterprises. These storage infrastructures offer reliable, faster, secure, scalable and cost-efficient solutions that are extensively being rafted to complex business environments and businesses to meet the demands of growing data storage to attain rapid and efficient retrieval of information, to ensure a consistent business model.



The market for next-generation storage technology is all set to move into the Information Technology sector with an extensive range of applications across big data storage, enterprise data storage, along with the advancement in the cloud-based services.



Key Market Trends



Retail Sector to Drive the Demand in the Market

Growth in data is urging modern-day retailers to move increasing amounts of data to the cloud in order to take advantage of the clouds storage capabilities and accessibility. By investing in innovative cloud technologies, retailers can leverage Big Data to reduce operating costs, produce sales, and improve customer relationships.

As the volume of retail data skyrockets, brands are relying more on the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. Combining cloud storage and Big Data analytics is enabling retailers to exploit reliable, real-time access across all channels, fuel data-driven decision-making from the C-Suite to the sales floor, and allocate IT resources for enhancing the customer experience across the E-commerce segment.

The United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

The United States alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, Western Europe has over 18%, and China has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it.

alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, has over 18%, and has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it. Additionally, the United States also has some of the biggest organizations such as IBM, Amazon, among others, who rely on exabytes of data to perform daily computational tasks and help the business model perform without any disruptions.

Competitive Landscape



The next-generation storage market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovation in the memory packaging technology, many of the companies are increasing their market presence across untapped new markets of the emerging economies.



Key Topics Covered



