Global NMC Lithium-Ion Battery Market to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application
Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NMC Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of NMC Lithium-Ion Battery from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of NMC Lithium-Ion Battery as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
Applications Segment:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Power Backup
Others
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery by Region
8.2 Import of Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size
9.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size
10.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size
11.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size
12.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size
13.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size
14.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size Forecast
15.2 Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Lg Chem
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Nmc Lithium-Ion Battery Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Lg Chem
16.1.4 Lg Chem NMC Lithium-Ion Battery sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Samsung Sdi
16.3 A123
16.4 Saft
16.5 Nissan
16.6 Panasonic
16.7 Gs Yuasa Corp
16.8 Enerdel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9t4ry
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900