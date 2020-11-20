Global Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Report 2020: Opportunities in Multi-purpose Research Instruments, Partnerships with OEMs & Software-as-a-Service Model
This research service analyzes the global noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) testing market in detail for the period covering 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year.
The study covers both the hardware and software segments. Hardware includes sensors, analyzers, sound level meters, microphones, data acquisition systems, signal conditioners, shakers, and controllers. Software includes acquisition software, acoustic software, vibration software, signal analysis software, and calibration software.
This research study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints of the market, total forecasting, and a competitive landscape. Moreover, the study presents a coverage of major companies such as HBK, Siemens, Head Acoustics, Muller-BBM VibroAkustik Systeme, National Instruments, Imc Test & Measurement, GRAS Sound & Vibration, and M+P International among others.
Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). It also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. Further, it also includes a CEO's 360 degree perspective. Leading NVH test solution providers are rising to the challenge posed by evolving customer needs. Nowhere is this more evident than in the automotive industry.
As automakers turn their attention toward achieving governments' fuel economy standards, the production of electric and hybrid vehicles is becoming more common. Electric motors and inverters produce distinctive noise in the passenger compartment that is much different than what is heard in traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Higher-frequency noise analysis is in demand during the vehicle design stage, with the goal of lessening intrusive cabin sounds.
At the same time, autonomous vehicles are being developed that will one day completely take the driver out of the equation and instead offer more of a live workspace for all passengers. Acceptable noise levels, and even the general perception of sound, will change dramatically as commuters join conference calls and pleasure travelers enjoy higher-fidelity music and entertainment.
Industry 4.0, which is changing the way companies manufacture products and interact with their suppliers and consumers, presents a further disruption to NVH test solution providers. Innovative providers that integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their solutions will be able to offer a higher level of support to their customers based on Big Data analytics, especially as simulations begin to replace the physical testing process.
Proprietary test solutions are falling out of favor because they are encrypted and offer no easy way to share data with other platforms. Providers that develop vendor-agnostic hardware platforms and focus on innovative software offerings will have a better chance of thriving in this dynamic market.
Companies Mentioned
GRAS Sound & Vibration
HBK
Head Acoustics
Imc Test & Measurement
M+P International
Muller-BBM VibroAkustik Systeme
National Instruments
Siemens
