The Global Non-ferrous Castings Market is expected to grow by 8.22 mn MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the non-ferrous castings market and it is poised to grow by 8. 22 mn MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
New York, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069604/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on non-ferrous castings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased simulation-based castings and rise in demand for aluminum. In addition, increased simulation-based castings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The non-ferrous castings market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geography landscapes
The non-ferrous castings market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Aluminum
• Copper
• Zinc
• Magnesium
• Others
By Application
• Automobiles
• Electrical and construction
• Industrial machinery
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the growing demand from automobile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the non-ferrous castings market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our non-ferrous castings market covers the following areas:
• Non-ferrous castings market sizing
• Non-ferrous castings market forecast
• Non-ferrous castings market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069604/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001