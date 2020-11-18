Global Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-invasive Fat Reduction - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market accounted for $933.41 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,556.41 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.



While factors like increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of obesity are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the potential risk of side effects on the skin in contact with laser is hampering the market growth.



Non-invasive fat reduction is well-known as non-surgical fat reduction. Non-invasive fat reduction is a medical method for dropping fats from body areas such as abdomen love handles etc. This procedure destroys fat cells by increasing the temperature of body fat. Non-invasive reduction options use a multiplicity of modalities, infrared light, including ultrasound, radiofrequency, vacuum massage, etc.



Based on the End-user, the hospital segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the hospital settings are well equipped with high-end technology, fat reduction devices, professional practitioners, and essential infrastructure to carry out such procedures, furthermore, there is a sense of trust and reliability when the treatment is conducted in a hospital.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the increasing obese population, increasing R&D in the region, highest per capita disposable income, increasing adoption of new technology, and constant awareness campaigns. An increasing need for perfect appearance and confidence through physical characteristics in the major fields of work is driving the market for non-invasive fat reduction in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market include:



BTL Industries

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure LLC

Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Lynton Lasers Ltd.

Syneron Candela

Venus concept

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Hologic Inc.

Candela Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cryolipolysis

5.3 Low Level Lasers

5.4 Ultrasound

5.5 Radiofrequency



6 Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Surgical

6.3 Surgical



7 Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dermatology Clinics

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Cosmetic Centers

7.5 Multispecialty Clinics

7.6 Stand Alone Practices

7.7 Aesthetic Clinics



8 Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



