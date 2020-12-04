Global Nutritional Supplement Market to 2025- by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Product Type
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutritional Supplement Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Nutritional Supplement from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Nutritional Supplement as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
Types Segment:
Vitamins
Minerals
Dietary Supplements
Herbs
Botanicals
Others
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Nutritional Supplement Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Nutritional Supplement by Region
8.2 Import of Nutritional Supplement by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Nutritional Supplement Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Nutritional Supplement Market Size
9.2 Nutritional Supplement Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Nutritional Supplement Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Nutritional Supplement Market Size
10.2 Nutritional Supplement Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Nutritional Supplement Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Nutritional Supplement Market Size
11.2 Nutritional Supplement Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Nutritional Supplement Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Nutritional Supplement Market Size
12.2 Nutritional Supplement Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Nutritional Supplement Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Nutritional Supplement Market Size
13.2 Nutritional Supplement Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Nutritional Supplement Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Nutritional Supplement Market Size
14.2 Nutritional Supplement Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Nutritional Supplement Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Nutritional Supplement Market Size Forecast
15.2 Nutritional Supplement Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Advocare International
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Advocare International
16.1.4 Advocare International nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 GNC Holdings
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of GNC Holdings
16.2.4 GNC Holdings nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
16.3.4 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Nature's Sunshine Products
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Nature's Sunshine Products
16.4.4 Nature's Sunshine Products nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Now Foods
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Now Foods
16.5.4 Now Foods nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Nu Skin Enterprises
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises
16.6.4 Nu Skin Enterprises nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Reliv' International
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Reliv' International
16.7.4 Reliv' International nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Solgar Vitamin and Herb Company
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Solgar Vitamin and Herb Company
16.8.4 Solgar Vitamin and Herb Company nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Swanson Health Products
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Swanson Health Products
16.9.4 Swanson Health Products nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 Usana Health Sciences
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Usana Health Sciences
16.10.4 Usana Health Sciences nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.11 Vitamin Shoppe Industries Inc.
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Vitamin Shoppe Industries Inc.
16.11.4 Vitamin Shoppe Industries Inc.Nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.12 Mannatech
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Nutritional Supplement Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Mannatech
16.12.4 Mannatech nutritional Supplement sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u65k1q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nutritional-supplement-market-to-2025--by-manufacturers-regions-technology-and-product-type-301186508.html
SOURCE Research and Markets