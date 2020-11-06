    Advertisement

    Global Office Administrative Services Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Office Administrative Services Market to Reach $131. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Administrative Services estimated at US$78 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131.

    New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Administrative Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961071/?utm_source=GNW
    6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Administrative Management Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$46.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business Management Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

    The Office Administrative Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

    Hospitality Management Services Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR

    In the global Hospitality Management Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Adecco Group AG

    • IQ-EQ

    • Iss A/S

    • ManpowerGroup Inc.

    • Mcube Corporate Solutions Pvt., Ltd.

    • Randstad N.V.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961071/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Office Administrative Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
    and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 2: World Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
    Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
    2020 & 2027

    Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Administrative
    Management Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
    China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
    Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 5: World Historic Review for Administrative Management
    Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Administrative
    Management Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
    of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Business
    Management Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
    China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
    Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 8: World Historic Review for Business Management Services
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Management
    Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
    Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality
    Management Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
    China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
    Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitality Management
    Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality Management
    Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
    Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Health Management
    Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 14: World Historic Review for Health Management Services
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Health Management
    Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
    Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
    America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Office Administrative Services Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 20: USA Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    CANADA
    Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    CHINA
    Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 29: China Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Office Administrative Services Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
    Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
    Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
    Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 38: France Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ITALY
    Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 47: UK Historic Review for Office Administrative Services
    by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Australia,
    India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Australia,
    India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
    Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    INDIA
    Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 68: India Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
    Office Administrative Services by Type - Administrative
    Management Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality
    Management Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Argentina,
    Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Argentina,
    Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
    of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
    Office Administrative Services by Type - Administrative
    Management Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality
    Management Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
    Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
    and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
    and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    IRAN
    Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Administrative Management Services, Business Management
    Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management
    Services and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Office
    Administrative Services by Type - Administrative Management
    Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management
    Services, Health Management Services and Other Types -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Office Administrative
    Services by Type - Administrative Management Services, Business
    Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health
    Management Services and Other Types Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Office Administrative

    Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961071/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.