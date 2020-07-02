Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring ABB, Tratos & ZTT Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil & Gas Downhole Cables - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables market accounted for $1.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.38 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing market of oil and gas downhole cables and promising countries of oil and gas downhole cables are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as drilling in extreme cold or scorching heat is hampering market growth.



Oil and gas downhole cables are introduced into a well in order to deliver and get back data about circumstances of the wellbore. Oil and gas downhole cables supply power and carry data to and fro from a broad range of downhole instruments, sensors, and electrically powered equipment. These cables are necessary to withstand tremendous conditions such as high pressures and temperatures.



Based on the application, the oil & gas production segment is likely to have a huge demand for fiber optic cables are set to rise at a faster pace. The dissimilar types of sensors, including distributed strain sensors, distributed temperature sensors, distributed pressure sensors, and ocean bottom seismic make use of fiber optic cables. In addition, growing number of oil & gas companies is disposed toward leveraging the benefits of optic installation to develop their operational performance and accuracy.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in discoveries of new oil and gas reserves in the region. Furthermore, growth in the production of unconventional resources, such as shale oil and gas and oil sands, is anticipated to positively impact the oil & gas downhole cables market in North America during the forecast period.



Some of the key players profiled in the Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market include AFL, Belden Inc., ElandCables, GalaxyWire.com, LS Cable & System Ltd., Marmon Group, Nexans Group, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, TEXCAN Division of Sonepar Canada Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tratos and ZTT.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, By Installation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Offshore

5.3 Onshore



6 Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fiber Optic Cables

6.3 Tubing Encapsulated Cables (TECs)

6.4 Other Types

6.4.1 Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) Cables

6.4.2 Hybrid Cables



7 Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Instrumentation & Control

7.3 Oil & Gas Production

7.4 Power Downhole Equipment

7.5 Data Collection

7.6 Well Monitoring

7.7 Pressure Sensing

7.7.1 Downhole Pressure Gauge

7.7.2 Downhole Temperature Guage



8 Global Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 AFL

10.2 Belden Inc.

10.3 ElandCables

10.4 GalaxyWire.com

10.5 LS Cable & System Ltd.

10.6 Marmon Group

10.7 Nexans Group

10.8 NKT A/S

10.9 Prysmian Group

10.10 TEXCAN Division of Sonepar Canada Inc.

10.11 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

10.12 ABB Ltd.

10.13 Tratos

10.14 ZTT



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suo8a2