Global oil storage market size to register 4.4% CAGR through 2027

The latest research report on ‘global oil storage market’ is designed to help stakeholders devise a number of strategies that will further business expansion in the coming years. It encompasses a broad quantitative and qualitative analysis of the key factors boosting or hindering industry growth over 2017-2027.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned analysts, worldwide oil storage market attained a valuation of USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to register an appreciable growth rate of over 4.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Rapid expansion of oil & gas sector globally, owing to surging demand from various industry verticals such as chemical, automotive, and pharmaceutical, is fostering the industry growth.

The research literature provides detailed industry segmentation by products, applications, and regions, inclusive of their contribution to the overall market expansion. Other important facets like strategic developments, government regulations, supply chain, distribution network, and latest trends are also taken into consideration. Further, it explicates the competitive arena by profiling the players dominant in the marketplace.

For the record, International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that the daily demand for crude oil worldwide was around 100.6 million barrels in 2019 from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Likewise, global natural gas production increased 3.3% in 2019 from the previous year, reaching 4 Tcm threshold for the initial time with 4,088 billion cubic meters generated. Hence, continuously rising energy demand, together with other factors like increasing natural gas production, fluctuating prices of oil, and soaring government expenditure in O&G projects are positively impacting global oil storage market dynamics.

Notably, oil storage is form of trade wherein vertically cohesive companies obtain oil for direct delivery and stockpile it until the oil prices rises. Stockpiling can be done for a short time period as the oil is required to be sent off for the refinement process. Oil storage ensures immunity of crude oil and its derivatives against short-time price fluctuations, which has compelled suppliers to expand their storage facilities. However, stringent regulations on oil stockpiling and increasing inventory cost are negatively impacting global oil storage market expansion.

Market fragmentation:

Based on product terrain, global oil storage industry is split into open top, fixed roof, floating top, and others. Considering the application spectrum, the market is divided into crude oil, gasoline, aviation fuel, middle distillates, and others.

Regional outlook:

Global oil storage market size is fragmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. LAMEA currently accounts for majority of the market share and is likely to gain considerable traction in the coming years. Increasing oil & gas exploration and production activities, coupled with strong presence of industry vendors are fueling the regional market growth.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to showcase robust growth during 2020-2027, owing to spike in demand for crude oil and gas, and growing expenditure in onshore and offshore oil operations across emerging economies like India and China.

