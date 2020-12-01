Global Oilfield Biocides Market Report 2020-2024: Market is Driven by the Increasing Adoption of Oxidizing Oilfield Biocides
The oilfield biocides market is poised to grow by $ 125.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of oxidizing oilfield biocides, and increasing focus and demand for oil production from unconventional oilfield reserves.
This study identifies the increasing problems associated with microbial growth in the water and oilfield industries as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield biocides market growth during the next few years.
The reports on oilfield biocides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The oilfield biocides market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oilfield biocides market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton Co., Kemira Oyj, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corp..
Also, the oilfield biocides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Glutaraldehyde - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chlorine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
THPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Quaternary ammonium - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Akzo Nobel NV
BASF SE
Clariant International Ltd.
Dow Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Halliburton Co.
Kemira Oyj
Solvay SA
The Lubrizol Corp.
Appendix
