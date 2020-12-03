Global Online Grocery Market Report 2020-2024 with Profiles of Leading Players - Walmart, Inc., Tesco Plc, Kroger Co., Ocado Group Plc, Amazon.com Inc. and J Sainsbury Plc

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Grocery Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online grocery market is estimated to reach US$ 663.33 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.02% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, rising number of smartphone users, adoption of internet-based devices, rising penetration among the millennial population, growing e-commerce and evolving technology are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by lack of physical experience, lack of trust regarding the freshness of products and high delivery charges. A few notable trends include personalizing experience, visual commerce, growth in digital consumerism and increasing inclination towards comfort.

The global online grocery market is segmented into staples & cooking essentials, breakfast & dairy, fresh produce, snacks & beverages, meat & seafood and others. The global online grocery market is highly dominated by staples & cooking essentials owing to repetitive shopping of staples that include food grains, flours and essentials.

The global online grocery market is expected to grow in future due to increasing penetration of internet services, rising awareness among consumers and inclination towards comfort. In terms of geographical areas, China is the major contributor to the global online grocery market supported by improvement in internet infrastructure and advancement in the logistic network.

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global online grocery market, segmented into staples & cooking essentials, breakfast & dairy, fresh produce, snacks & beverages, meat & seafood and others

  • The major regional markets (China, U.S. and UK) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Walmart, Inc., Tesco Plc, Kroger Co., Ocado Group Plc, Amazon.com Inc. and J Sainsbury Plc) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Online Grocery Shopping
1.2 Benefits of Online Grocery Shopping
1.3 Online Grocery Logistic Value Chain

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth
2.2 Rise in Unemployment
2.3 Decline in Global Trade
2.4 Decline in Industrial Production
2.5 Accelerating Global Poverty
2.6 Increasing Online Traffic
2.7 Increasing Online Grocery Sales Share

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Online Grocery Market by Value
3.2 Global Online Grocery Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Online Grocery Market by Product Type
3.3.1 Global Online Staples & Cooking Essentials Market Forecast by Value
3.3.2 Global Online Breakfast & Dairy Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Online Fresh Produce Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Online Grocery Market by Country
3.5 Global Online Grocery Market by Penetration Rate

4. Regional Online Grocery Market Analysis
4.1 China
4.1.1 China Online Grocery Market by Value
4.1.2 China Online Grocery Market Forecast by Value
4.2 The U.S.
4.2.1 The U.S. Online Grocery Market by Value
4.2.2 The U.S. Online Grocery Market Forecast by Value
4.2.3 The U.S. Online Grocery Market Penetration Rate
4.3 UK
4.3.1 UK Online Grocery Market by Value
4.3.2 UK Online Grocery Market Forecast by Value
4.3.3 UK Online Grocery Market Penetration Rate

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income
5.1.2 Rising Number of Smartphone Users
5.1.3 Adoption of Internet Based Devices
5.1.4 Rising Penetration Among Millennial Population
5.1.5 Growing E-commerce
5.1.6 Evolving Technology
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Personalizing Experience
5.2.2 Visual Commerce
5.2.3 Increasing Inclination Towards Comfort
5.2.4 Growth in Digital Consumerism
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Lack of Physical Experience
5.3.2 Lack of Trust Regarding Freshness of Products
5.3.3 High Delivery Charges

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison
6.1.3 Online Grocery Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Walmart, Inc.
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 Tesco Plc
7.3 Kroger Co.
7.4 Ocado Group plc
7.5 Amazon.com Inc.
7.6 Sainsbury Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lepmrr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


