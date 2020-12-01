Global Orphan Drug Rare Disease Drug Market Sales Clinical Trials Market Size Insight 2026

·4 min read

The Orphan Drug Market Opportunity To Surpass USD 300 Billion By 2026 Says Kuick Research

NEW DELHI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Orphan Drug Clinical Trials, Patent & Guidelines Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

  • Global Orphan Drug Market Opportunity: US$ 300 Billion

  • US Dominates Global Orphan Drug Market: 50% Market Share

  • US Orphan Drug Opportunity To Surpass: US$ 150 Billion

  • Global Orphan Drug Clinical Insight: More Than 900 Drugs

  • Clinical Insight on Marketed Orphan Drugs: More Than 400 Drugs

  • Oncology To Dominate Orphan Drug Development: 35% Share

  • FDA & EMA Regulations For Orphan Drugs

  • Orphan Drug Designation Criteria & Reimbursement Policy by Country

Kuick Research Logo
Kuick Research Logo

For Report Sample Contact: neeraj@kuickresearch.com

Global orphan drug market is an actively emerging market with respect to the current research activities that includes treatment for rare types of diseases. The primary reason for the extensive expansion of the market and the standardization of the market in the past few decades is the increase in the number of collaborations and clinical trials that have been reported in the healthcare sector. Since the emergence of the orphan drug market in the pharmaceutical sector, the world has been facing highest overall survival rate for the diseases for which there was no permanent cure or for the diseases for which the prevalence rate is very low. Involvement of some of the international market players in the market is also delivering strong clinical platform with gap for improvement in the rare disease treatment efficiency and performance. The momentum observed for rare diseases in the healthcare industry as recorded back in the early 2000's is now not believed to slowdown as the global orphan drug therapy is involved in the availability of innovative healthcare strategies for minority patients.

The overall orphan drug market at the present time is associated with innovative and promising tools and strategies by the researchers with the help of tons of collaborations that are taking place to explore and unravel the information with respect to rare diseases and their mechanism of action and further deliver a blockbuster product in the pharmaceutical industry. The market in a very short period of time has been able to sketch down thousands of researchers towards treatment regimen that indicates towards an era that is unique and promising for the researchers, patients, investors and the payers. The inclination of the market towards some of the most complex challenges ever found in the therapeutics industry is leading the market to become one of the highly advantageous market at global level.

For meeting the needs of the minority percentage of the patients, local and multi-national market players are modifying their overall clinical operating models as well as alignment strategies for the sustainability of the newly developed market. An important parameter that is estimated to be playing a pivotal role in the overall establishment and growth of the orphan drug market is the accelerated rate at which advancement is taking place in medical science and technology.

Within a decade, the global market of orphan drugs has observed large penetration of the market, which is estimated to be the end result of unique partnerships between the drug makers, governing bodies as well as other important organizations associated with medical field. The experience of successful penetration of hundreds of orphan drugs in the past few decades has also helped the market to attain a global market size that is fascinating for a market whose target is very small percentage of patients when compared with other markets whose target patient population are huge. The overall shape of the market attained by the market in the biotech space available is also due to the fact that the market has very less percentage of competitors, thus giving the market players to perform into the market without any hassle.

As per research conducted for Global Orphan Drug Market, it is estimated that in the future years, the market at global level will be inclining towards conquering the goal of delivering better healthcare solutions even to the patients who disease condition is not common and who have remained devoid of any following treatment for long period of time. The increase in demand of the drugs for rare form of disease that are highly equivalent with the demand observed for other types of diseases is also keeping the regulatory bodies of the respective countries to focus on the current market development and enhancement. At global level, the market is indicting towards bright future scenario in terms of size, expansion, revenue generation and a CARG that will fall in the double-digit rate.

Contact:

Neeraj chawla
neeraj@kuickresearch.com
+91-9810410366

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orphan-drug-rare-disease-drug-market-sales-clinical-trials-market-size-insight-2026-301182253.html

SOURCE Kuick Research

Latest Stories

  • Surgeon general: What to do if you had an unsafe Thanksgiving

    U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams's message: It's not too late to act. Get tested. Isolate. 

  • Trump wishes Biden speedy recovery for ankle fracture while continuing to promote false voter fraud claims

    President interrupts his allegations of a ‘rigged election’ to offer a message of support for Joe Biden

  • China sanctions leaders of US groups over Hong Kong actions

    China on Monday said it is sanctioning leaders of U.S. government-affiliated bodies that promote democracy around the world in response to what it calls practices that “blatantly meddle in Hong Kong affairs.” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the measures would cover the senior director for Asia at the National Endowment Democracy, John Knaus, the regional director for the Asia-Pacific at the National Democratic Institute, Manpreet Singh Anand, and two of the institute’s officials responsible for Hong Kong. Hua gave no details and the institute said in a news release that it had no further information but that it “remains steadfastly committed to these core principles and to continuing our work in support of democracy worldwide.”

  • Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has returned to his Washington office two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday.While Grassley wasn't the first lawmaker to contract the virus, many people were concerned about the diagnosis because the senator is 87. It turned out, however, that he remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his infection and was able to keep working remotely.Still, Grassley didn't let his fortunate situation reshape his stance on the severity of the pandemic. In a statement, he noted that the disease "affects people differently" and "more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized." So, Grassley said, he'll "continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."He also repeated his previous calls for Congress to pass a "long overdue," bipartisan relief bill to "help families, businesses, and communities get through this crisis." Tim O'Donnell> Grassley, 87, is back at the Senate today after testing positive for Covid-19. His office says he was asymptomatic the entire time. pic.twitter.com/qJImIJl8ZC> > -- Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 30, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • Families sue California, say state fails to educate poor, minority students amid pandemic

    The impoverished students, who range from kindergarten to high school and were only identified by first name in court documents, were not provided devices and internet connections to attend online classes, according to the lawsuit, the first of its kind in the United States. The children attend schools in Oakland and Los Angeles, and many were described as Blacks and Latinos. The lawsuit also claims that schools did not meet academic and mental health support needs, English language barriers and the unmet needs of homeless students.

  • Arizona Certifies Election Results for Biden as Giuliani Pushes Unfounded Fraud Claims

    Arizona certified its presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden on Monday as Rudy Giuliani urged Republican state legislators at a hearing in Phoenix to override the certification.Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs commended her state for conducting “easily the smoothest” and “most secure election in recent history” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.“Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said.“This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary,” she added.The certification gives Biden 11 Electoral College votes. According to projections by the Associated Press, Biden will receive 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.Republican Governor Doug Ducey praised the state’s election as well, saying “the system is strong, that’s why I have bragged on it so much.”“This is America, and no voter should be disenfranchised,” Ducey said. “The votes have been tabulated, all 15 counties have certified their results.”Also on Monday, Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team attended a scheduled hearing with the Arizona State Legislature on the integrity of the 2020 election.Trump’s team continued to push a number of unproven claims of election fraud at the hearing and called on Republican state legislators to appoint pro-Trump electors in defiance of the popular vote.“What is the right count, or how can we get as close to the right count as possible? If we can, then have the courage to select that person to get the electors, because that person won the honest vote,” Giuliani said.“In history, I swear to God, you will be heroes,” he said. “If you can’t make a determination, then don’t certify.”Wisconsin is expected to certify its election results for Biden on Monday as well.

  • Charging the 'Beatles': Inside the case against IS militants

    As two Islamic State militants faced a judge in Virginia last month, Diane Foley listened from home through a muffled phone connection and strained to make out the voices of the men prosecutors say kidnapped her son before he was murdered. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh stand accused of belonging to an IS cell dubbed “the Beatles,” an incongruously lighthearted nickname for British citizens blamed for the jailing, torture and murder of Western hostages in Syria. After geopolitical breakthroughs and stalemates, military actions in Syria and court fights in London, the Justice Department’s most significant terrorism prosecution in years was finally underway.

  • California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • 'I don't see any way around it': Former Navy SEAL McRaven says retaliation for assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist all but certain

    "The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to retaliate. I don't see any way around it," retired Adm. William McRaven said.

  • UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

    The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter. The cabinet of the UAE government also appointed Industry and Advanced Technology Minister and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan al-Jaber as a special envoy for climate change.

  • Joe Biden fractures foot while playing with one of his dogs

    President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his foot while playing with his dog, Major, in Delaware on Saturday. The 78-year-old president-elect will have to wear a walking boot for several weeks. It is unclear whether this will last until his inauguration on January 20. Initial X-rays did not show a break, but the diagnosis changed following a CT scan. “Initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," said Dr Kevin O'Connor. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.” On Sunday evening, he was seen walking with a slight limp to an SUV which took him to the Delaware Imaging Network for the CT scan. Commenting on the injury, US president Donald Trump tweeted: "Get well soon!"

  • Pakistan's opposition holds Multan rally day after arrests

    Despite a government ban and arrests of hundreds of activists, Pakistani opposition supporters rallied in a central city on Monday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign over alleged bad governance and incompetence. The rally in the city of Multan was held a day after police, on orders from the government, carried out the arrests and banned the gathering, defending the move as necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. Authorities in Multan also switched off the area's mobile phone network.

  • On Russia’s flank, a small war heralds big changes

    The recent Armenia-Azerbaijan war, a result of failed diplomacy, has thrown up a new victor and paved the way for Turkey to extend its influence.

  • SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer

    "She grabbed a jug of five-pound hand sanitizer and launched it at me while I was holding my son." That's when the nearly 60-year-old grandma grabbed whatever she could including a table, flipped it, and pushed it toward the woman to defend her family and her business.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

    Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turkey and Greece have conflicting claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent Oruc Reis to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece.

  • Report: Trump has raised more than $150 million since Election Day

    Since Election Day, President Trump's political operation has raised more than $150 million, with much of the money coming from small-time donors who tend to get fired up when they believe Trump is under attack, people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. In the wake of the election, the Trump campaign has sent roughly 500 pitches to donors, the Post reports, with the messages including demands to end voter fraud and a plea from Vice President Mike Pence to join the "Election Defense Task Force." The Trump campaign's website states that the Official Election Defense Fund is soliciting the money, but this account doesn't exist, the Post says, and the fundraising requests are actually coming from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee.As of Nov. 18, a third entity is also receiving money from the joint fundraising committee: Save America, Trump's new leadership PAC. In the fine print of the most recent fundraising letters, it says 75 percent of every contribution will go to Save America, with the remaining 25 percent going to help with the RNC's operating expenses. Trump set up Save America in early November, and will be able to tap into its funds when he is out of office, the Post reports. There aren't many limitations as to how leadership PAC money can be spent, and Trump could use it for events at his properties or to pay for travel and personal expenses, the Post says.The Trump machine is raising more money now than ever before — the Trump Make America Great Again Committee's previous best month was September, when it brought in $81 million — and that's too much for some GOP donors, like Dan Eberhart. "Trump is making hay while the sun is shining," Eberhart told the Post. "He's taking advantage of all the free media coverage to pay off his campaign debt and fill his coffers for whatever comes next. I would rather give to Romney 2012 than Trump 2020 at this point."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • Kremlin-Funded TV Airs Mind-Numbingly Racist Blackface Attack on Obama

    The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term” and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama (“International Sawmill”). Keosayan described Barack Obama as “the dark page of American history,” while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a “chocolate bunny.” The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked “Black Lives Matter” and claimed that none of Obama’s relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for “reading the label on the bathroom air freshener.”Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband’s Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a “parody of Obama” and disingenuously claimed, “As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia).”Despite Simonyan’s clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT’s editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to “muscular criminal Negroes,” described “twerking” as the “national Negro dance,” recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, “Beat the whites until they turn Black.” Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of “good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States.”Simonyan’s husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: “There is no racism in Russia.” It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, “There is no sex in the USSR.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NZ voiced concerns with China over Australian soldier image

    Australia has demanded Beijing apologize and take down the fake image, posted on Twitter by a senior Chinese official on Monday (November 30), marking another downturn in deteriorating relations between the two countries. Tiny, trade-focused New Zealand has stayed clear of the growing feud between China and Australia, and has long-standing diplomatic, trade and political interests with both countries. The Pacific island nation has a shared history, close cultural ties, geographic proximity and a strong economic relation with Australia, while China is its largest trading partner, with two-way trade exceeding NZ$33 billion.