Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets, 2020-2024: Privacy and Technology Create New Markets for Infectious Disease Testing

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Strategies and Trends, Forecasts By Application, By Channel, By Country - With Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization - 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer change the clinical lab testing industry. Sampling technology plays a role.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and the learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2019 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is OTC and DTC Testing?
1.2 OTC/DTC Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics
1.3 Self vs. Send - who knew?
1.4 Market Definition
1.4.1 Retail vs. Wholesale
1.4.2 OTC, DTC, HxV and HSG
1.4.3 Currency
1.4.4 Years
1.5 Methodology
1.6 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens
2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)
2.1.1 Virology
2.1.1.1 Classification
2.1.1.2 Structure and genome
2.1.1.3 Tropism
2.1.1.4 Replication cycle
2.1.1.5 Genetic variability
2.1.2 Diagnosis
2.1.3 Testing
2.1.3.1 Antibody tests
2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)
2.1.3.4 Antigen Tests
2.1.3.5 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)
2.1.3.6 Other tests used in HIV treatment
2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B
2.2.1 Virology
2.2.1.1 Genome
2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis
2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication
2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes
2.2.2 Mechanisms
2.2.3 Diagnosis
2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C
2.3.1 Taxonomy
2.3.2.1 Structure
2.3.2.2 Genome
2.3.3 Molecular biology
2.3.4 Replication
2.3.5 Genotypes
2.3.1.1 Clinical importance
2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus
2.4.1 Virology
2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins
2.4.1.2 Role in cancer
2.4.1.3 E2 research
2.4.1.4 Latency period
2.4.1.5 Clearance
2.4.2 Diagnosis
2.4.2.1 Cervical testing
2.4.2.2 Oral testing
2.4.2.3 Testing men
2.4.2.4 Other testing
2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.5 Influenza
2.5.1 Virology
2.5.1.1 Types of virus
2.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A
2.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B
2.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C
2.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature
2.5.1.6 Replication
2.5.2 Testing
2.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays
2.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.6 CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhea
2.6.1 Gonorrhea
2.6.1.1 Diagnosis
2.6.1.2 Screening
2.6.2 Chlamydia
2.6.2.1 Diagnosis
2.6.2.2 Screening
2.6.3 Testing
2.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).
2.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests
2.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.7 UTI
2.7.1 Diagnosis
2.7.2 Testing
2.7.2.1 Nitrites test
2.7.2.2 Leukocytes test
2.7.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.8 GAS
2.8.1 Infectious Agents
2.8.2 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.9 RESP
2.9.1 Diagnosis
2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

3. Industry Overview
3.1 Industry Participants
3.1.1 IVD Supplier
3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
3.1.4 Independent lab analytical
3.1.5 Public National/regional lab
3.1.6 Hospital lab
3.1.7 Physician lab
3.1.8 Pharmacies
3.1.9 Audit body
3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
3.2.3 Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market
3.3 Industry Structure
3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
3.3.2 Economies of Scale
3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
3.3.3.1 The Problem with POLS
3.3.4 Physician's and OCT/DTC
3.3.5 Pharmacies and OCT/DTC
3.3.5.1 The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good
3.3.5.2 The Theranos Legacy

4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Privacy and Anonymity
4.1.2 The Internet Effect.
4.1.3 Rapid Result
4.1.4 The Wellness Movement
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Trust Factor
4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining But.
4.2.3 Wellness Hurts
4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.3.1 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
4.3.2 NAT vs. Lateral Flow
4.3.3 The Unusual Role of GPS
4.3.4 Self and Send Competition
4.4.5 The Relationship to DTC Genetic
4.4.6 The Relationship to TeleHealth
4.4.7 Sample Collection - Who Knew?

5. OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

  • Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

  • Importance of These Developments

  • How to Use This Section

  • Biohacking trend supports self testing.

  • PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

  • Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

  • Miraca Holdings Inc. and Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. Announce Distribution Agreement

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

  • Mylan signs HIV test commercialisation deal with Atomo Diagnostics

  • Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

  • Rapid HIV tests vary in their accuracy

  • Montreal researchers develop HIV self-testing app

  • Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

  • Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

  • Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

  • LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

  • TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

  • Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

  • Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

  • Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

  • LabCorp to offer self-testing home kits

  • 1Drop Diagnostics draws $4.25M for portable blood diagnostic panel

  • DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark

  • myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding

  • Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

6. Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

  • 1DropDiagnostics

  • Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

  • Atomo Diagnostics

  • Ador Diagnostics

  • Akkoni Biosystems

  • Alveo Technologies

  • Applied BioCode

  • Atlas Genetics

  • Aus Diagnostics

  • BD Diagnostics

  • Biocartis

  • BioFire Diagnostics

  • bioMerieux

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

  • Cepheid

  • Curetis

  • DBS Systems

  • Diagenode Diagnostics

  • Diasorin

  • Everlywell

  • Fusion Genomics.

  • GenePOC Diagnostics

  • GenMark Dx

  • Healthy.IO

  • Hologic

  • Inflammatix

  • Inui Health

  • Invetech

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • Karius

  • Labcorp - Pixel

  • Letsgetchecked

  • Lexigene

  • Luminex

  • Mbio Diagnostics

  • Mesa Biotech

  • Mobidiag

  • myLabBox

  • Mylan

  • Nanomix

  • Orasure

  • Oxford Nanopore

  • Panagene

  • Primerdesign

  • Prominex

  • Qiagen (Statdx)

  • Quantumdx

  • Quest Diagnostics - Quest Direct

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Scanwell Health

  • Seegene

  • Sensovation

  • Seventh Sense Biosystems

  • Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

  • SkylineDx

  • T2 Biosystems

  • TestCard Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher

  • Thriva

  • Veramarx

  • XCR Diagnostics

7. Global Market Size
7.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country with Charts
7.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome with Charts

8. Global Market by Syndrome
8.1 Respiratory Syndrome Market
8.2 STD Market
8.3 UTI Market
8.4 HxV Market
8.5 Other Market

9. Global Market by Channel
9.1 OTC/DTC Market by Channel
9.2 OTC Market
9.3 DTC Market
9.4 HSG Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ddv1n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • Key U.S. lawmaker backs idea of a global agreement to govern Big Tech

    A key U.S. lawmaker endorsed the idea of an international agreement to govern the principles and standards for tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Boeing 737 MAX flies again with media onboard

    Boeing’s 737 MAX on Wednesday returned to the skies… with media onboard… in its first public flight since being grounded last year after two fatal crashes. The American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma was part of a concerted PR effort to restore the jet’s image following a 20-month ban.. and for American Airlines to demonstrate the jet’s safety ahead of the first commercial flight set for December 29. Boeing's best-selling jet was grounded in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, marking the industry's worst safety crisis in decades. On Wednesday - journalists in face coverings witnessed a comeback. It was the first time anyone besides regulators and industry personnel have flown on the MAX since the grounding - one that ignited investigations focusing on software that overwhelmed pilots. Critical for Boeing’s reputation and hard-hit finances - the FAA last month cleared the jet to fly again, following design changes and training upgrades. But families of some victims have protested the MAX’s return to service before a final investigative report on the second crash has been released.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • U.S. House Republican Leader McCarthy more optimistic about coronavirus relief

    U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he is more optimistic that a coronavirus relief bill can get done in Congress now that the national election is over. "The election is over so I'm more optimistic now that we can get something done," McCarthy, whose party is in the minority in the House, told reporters. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also a Republican, said earlier Thursday said there was some positive movement in efforts to reach a compromise.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Mexico's president calls virus lockdowns "dictatorship"

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Wednesday that politicians who impose lockdowns or curfews to limit COVID-19 are acting like dictators. The comments came as López Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty. The Mexican leader said pandemic measures that limit people’s movements are “fashionable among authorities ... who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.”

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • Special Report: Iran expands shrines and influence in Iraq

    In September, a senior Iranian commander made an unannounced visit to one of Shi'ite Islam's holiest sites in the southern Iraqi city of Kerbala. Hassan Pelarak, a top officer in the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, had recently been sanctioned by the U.S. for weapons smuggling. The vast, $600 million expansion at the Imam Hussein shrine, which is revered as the place of martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, will swell the capacity of what is already the world's largest annual pilgrimage, dwarfing the Hajj to Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

  • 6 Republican heavyweights told Politico they're pumped for Trump 2024. 6 were less effusive.

    Several Republican lawmakers are showing enthusiasm for a potential 2024 run from President Trump, Politico reports.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) went so far as to say he would support Trump's candidacy if he chooses to run, while Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he "should run and would have the support" of the Republican Party.Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), both of whom have had their names floated as potential presidential candidates, also indicated to Politico that they'd back Trump's effort to return to the White House, as did Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who said the U.S. "would benefit tremendously" from another Trump term. Blackburn, though, is still holding out hope Trump will win his doomed battle to overturn the 2020 results.Not everyone was overtly enthusiastic, however, including some of Trump's notable allies like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who declined to comment. Cotton is another senator many speculate could launch his own bid, so he may be keeping things close to the vest. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), meanwhile, said he doesn't talk about hypotheticals, a point echoed by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) may have been the hardest to read. He repeated his opinion that Trump would be the clear favorite if he ran, but didn't hint one way or another how he'd feel about it. "I know it's an interesting story, but I have no idea," he told Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • A Houston Instagram influencer was found dead and naked on the side of the road. Her mother believes she was murdered.

    Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old influencer also known as Alexis Sharkey, was found dead in Houston over the weekend.

  • Minneapolis mayor: Private fund will transform public safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and local business owners announced plans Thursday to create a private fund for new programs designed to change public safety. There have been numerous calls to transform the Minneapolis Police Department since the May 25 death of George Floyd. Frey said the fund, called the Minneapolis Community Safety Innovation Fund, is a way for the city to make changes without cutting the police force, the Star Tribune reported.

  • Iran watchdog passes law on hardening nuclear stance, halting U.N. inspections

    Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved a law on Wednesday that obliges the government to halt U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased in two months. In retaliation for the killing last week of Iran's top nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel, Iran's hardline-dominated parliament on Tuesday approved the bill with a strong majority that will harden Iran's nuclear stance.