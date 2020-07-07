Global Outdoor Advertising Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach US$53.3 Billion by the Year 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$42.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027.Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Outdoor Advertising market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 429-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand
Survival & Existence
Recent Market Activity
World Advertising Market - Key Statistics
Outdoor Advertising: A Small yet Significant Contributor to
Overall Advertising Market
Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
Developing Markets More Than a Blip on the Radar
Expansion of End-User Markets Perk Up Growth
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Outdoor Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
'Safer' and 'Effective' Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor
Advertising
Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising
The ?Dominion Effect? Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards
Transit Media Provides Traction to Outdoor Advertising Market
Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry
DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth
Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving
Landscape
LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital
Media Facades
Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to
Outdoor Advertising
Technology Developments Sharpen Growth
?Smartboards? to Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads
'Gesture' Adverts Popular at Airports & Retail Outlets
The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen ?Glad?vertising
Growing Influence of Programmatic in OOH
Fragmented In-Home Advertising: Outdoor Advertising Market at
an Advantage
Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum to Outdoor
Advertising
Key Drivers
Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave
Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Well for Roadside Ads & Ad
Infrastructure
Airport Advertising to Benefit from the Growth in Air Passenger
Traffic
Increasing Mobile Device Penetration: Opportunity for Outdoor
Advertisers
Favorable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Ad Spend
Issues & Challenges
Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge
to Reckon With
Unfavorable Regulations May Hamper Business Prospects
Lack of Measurement - A Challenge to Reckon With
Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!
Municipal Contracts - Inducing Uncertainty into Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 192
