The Global Outdoor Backpacks Market is expected to grow by $ 777.55 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Outdoor Backpacks Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the outdoor backpacks market and it is poised to grow by $ 777.55 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on outdoor backpacks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven increasing number of government initiatives to promote outdoor recreational activities, product launches, and availability of outdoor backpacks online and . In addition, increasing number of government initiatives to promote outdoor recreational activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The outdoor backpacks market analysis include distribution channel segment, capacity segment and geographic landscapes.



The outdoor backpacks market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Specialty stores

• Department stores

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Online retail

• Warehouse clubs



By Capacity

• 15-35 liters

• 36-60 liters

• above 60 liters

By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies growing popularity of hiking among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor backpacks market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our outdoor backpacks market covers the following areas:

• Outdoor Backpacks Market sizing

• Outdoor Backpacks Market forecast

• Outdoor Backpacks Market industry analysis





