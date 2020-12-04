Global Packaging Market in 2020 - Featuring Amcor, Sealed Air and Tetra Pak International Among Others

The "Global Packaging Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging industry is anticipated to at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The advancement in packaging technology to make the product more lucrative for the customers is a key factor contributing to the growth of the packaging industry across the globe. Technological advancement in packaging solutions, adoption of eco-friendly packaging, and huge R&D investment to develop new and innovative packaging solutions are the other factors driving the market growth across the globe.

The packaging industry is segmented on the basis of material type and end-user vertical. Based on the material type, the packaging industry is segmented into plastic, metal, paper, and glass. Based on end-user vertical, the market is segmented into food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, industrial, and others (household items). Food packaging is anticipated to hold major market share based on end-user vertical. The growing population across the globe along with the high demand ready to eat the meal is a key factor contributing towards the high share of the market segment.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the packaging industry. The presence of key market players in the region along with their motive to produce high-end packaging solutions is a key factor contributing to the high share of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the packaging industry. The high demand for ready to eat food, beverages, and cosmetics in safe packets is a key factor driving the packaging industry of the region.

Amcor PLC, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ball Corp., Tetra Pak International S.A., Berry Global, Inc., Coveris Inc., DS Smith Plc, and so on are the key players operating in the global packaging industry.

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global packaging industry.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global packaging industry.

  • Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global packaging industry.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. Amcor PLC
3.3.1.1. Overview
3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.3.2. Sealed Air Corp.
3.3.2.1. Overview
3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.2.4. Recent Developments
3.3.3. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
3.3.3.1. Overview
3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.3.4. Recent Developments
3.3.4. Ball Corp.
3.3.4.1. Overview
3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4.4. Recent Developments
3.3.5. Tetra Pak International S.A.
3.3.5.1. Overview
3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.5.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants
4.1 Motivators
4.2 Restraints
4.1. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Packaging Industry by Material Type
5.1.1. Plastic
5.1.2. Metal
5.1.3. Paper
5.1.4. Glass
5.2. Global Packaging Industry by End-User Vertical
5.2.1. Food
5.2.2. Beverage
5.2.3. Healthcare
5.2.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care
5.2.5. Industrial
5.2.6. Others (Household Items)

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. US
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
7.2. Amcor, PLC
7.3. Ardagh Group S.A.
7.4. Ball Corp.
7.5. Berry Global, Inc.
7.6. Catalent, Inc.
7.7. Crown Holdings, Inc.
7.8. DS Smith Plc
7.9. Gerresheimer AG
7.10. Graham Packaging Co.
7.11. Graphic Packaging International, Inc.
7.12. McKesson Corp.
7.13. Mondi Group
7.14. Owens-Illinois, Inc.
7.15. Packaging Corp. of America
7.16. Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
7.17. Reynolds Group Holdings, Ltd.
7.18. Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH (A Lindsay Goldberg Company)
7.19. Sealed Air Corp.
7.20. Silgan Containers LLC
7.21. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
7.22. Sonoco Products Co.
7.23. Stora Enso Oyj
7.24. Tetra Pak International S.A.
7.25. The International Paper Co.
7.26. Tomric Systems, Inc.
7.27. Transcontinental, Inc.
7.28. Vetter Pharma International GmbH
7.29. WestRock Co.
7.30. Winpak, Ltd.

