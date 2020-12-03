Global Paints and Coatings Advanced Technologies and Markets Report 2020-2026: Coverage of New Technologies, R&D Progress, Market Forecast, and Recent Activities
Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Advanced Technologies for Paints and Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
There is a major shift in the production of global paints and coatings, which is moving away from developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to developing economies, such as China and India. Continued increasing demand from developed countries, in addition to the demand from developing countries, is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide coating market. Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coating industry.
In most regions of the world, the coating industry is mature, and the growth of the coating industry is dependent on a number of factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.
The market for paints and coatings has been on the increase in various applications, and this has boosted the total market in many regions. Additionally, the market for solvent-borne paints and coatings is not going down as it was anticipated, and this has added to the increase in the total market value of paints and coatings.
Growth is the highest in the powder coating and emerging technology segment, as new technologies are being developed by major manufacturers, with ever-increasing pressure from regulatory authorities in regard to pollution control and other environmental factors.
Powder coating technology is being adapted in a big way in all fields of application. The market for coatings manufactured with solvent-borne technologies is slowly diminishing and being taken over by coatings based on waterborne technologies, essentially because of their environmentally friendly properties.
This transition away from solvent-borne coatings is occurring in the North American and European markets, whereas solvent-borne coatings are still being widely used in developing countries because of cost factors. High-solids and radiation-cured technologies are experiencing reasonably good growth, as these technologies are considered to be less polluting than solvent-borne technology. The publisher's market forecasts for solvent-borne coatings have been reduced somewhat from those in the prior version of this report, based on these ongoing changes in the market.
The Report Includes:
An overview of the global market & advanced technologies for paints & coatings
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
A look at the increased demand for coatings driven by customers' expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental properties
Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for paints and coatings
Coverage of new technologies, R&D progress, market forecast, and recent activities in the paints and coatings industry
Details covering new developments taking place in the industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance
Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M, Celanese Corp., Dow Corning Corp., Evonik Industries AG, and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
Companies Mentioned
3M
Aactron Inc.
AB Wilh. Becker
Accucoat Inc.
Ace Hardware Corp.
Actega Kelstar Inc.
Actega Terra Gmbh
Advance Coatings Co.
Advanced Polymer Coatings
A&I Coatings
Akzonobel Nv
Alberdingk Boley Gmbh
American Powder Coatings Inc.
Angus Chemical Co.
Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.
Aqua Based Technologies
APV Engineered Coatings
Arch Chemicals Inc.
Asahipen Corp.
Asia-Pacific Paints Ltd.
Atomix Co. Ltd.
Axalta Coating Systems Llc
Baril Coatings USA
Barton International Inc.
BASF Coatings Gmbh
Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd.
Beeck Mineral Paints
Behr Process Corp.
Benjamin Moore And Co.
Berger Paints India Ltd.
Betek Boya San. Ve Tic. As
Bio-Gate Ag
Bio Specialty Coatings
Boero Group
Boysen Paints
Brillux Gmbh & Co. Kg
Brycoat Inc.
Buhler Group (Nanotechnology)
Burkard Industries
Burke Industrial Coatings
California Products Corp.
Cameleon Coatings
Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Castagra Products Inc.
Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd.
Celanese Corp.
Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Materials Co. Ltd.
Chase Corp.
Chugoku Marine Paints Co. Ltd.
C.I.M. Industries Inc.
Cin Group
Clariant Ag
Cloverdale Paint Inc.
Coatings & Adhesives Corp.
Comex Group
Cromology Sas
Cytec Industries Inc.
Dai Nippon Toryo
Dampney Co., Inc.
Daubert Chemical Co. Inc.
Deft Inc.
Deutsche Abfallwirtscafts Gmbh (Daw)
Deutsche Amphibolin-Werke Von Robert Murjahn Stiftung Gmbh & Co. Kg
Diamond Vogel Paints
Dorsett & Jackson Inc.
Dow Corning Corp.
B.L Downey Co. Llc
Duluxgroup Ltd.
Dunn-Edwards Corp.
Dupont Russian Coatings Llc
Dura Coat Products Inc.
Dymax Corp.
Dyrup A/S
Ecological Coatings Llc
Eco Safety Products
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
Elantas Pdg Inc.
Electro Coatings
Elementis Specialties Inc.
Empils
Engineered Polymer Solutions Inc.
Ennis-Flint Inc.
Erie Powder Coatings
Evonik Industries Ag
Farrell-Calhoun Inc.
Feyco Treffert
Flugger A/S
Forbo International Sa
Fortech Products Inc.
Freeworld Coatings Ltd.
Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.
Gardner-Gibson Inc.
G.C. Zarnas & Co., Inc.
Gellner Industrial Llc
Gemini Industries
Geveko Markings Sweden Ab
Graco Inc.
Greenkote Plc
Hanjin Chemical Co. Ltd.
H.B. Fuller Co.
Helios Group
Hempel A/S
Hentzen Coatings Inc.
H. E. Orr Co.
Heubach Gmbh & Co. Kg
H-I-S Paint Manufacturing Co. Llc
Hmg Paints
Hohman Plating & Manufacturing Llc
Hunan Xiangjiang Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
Ihi Ionbond Ag
Impa S.P.A. Unipersonale
Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd.
Industria Chimica Adriatica Spa (Ica Group)
Industrias Titan Sa
Innovative Chemical Products Group
International Group For Modern Coatings (Midoco)
Inver Spa
Ivm Chemicals Srl
Jamestown Coating Technologies
Jangsu Lanling Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Jazeera Paints Co.
Jotun A/S
Jw Ostendorf Gmbh & Co. Kg
Kangnam Jevisco Co. Ltd.
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
Kapci Coatings
Kats Coatings
Kayalar Kimya As
Kcc Corp.
Keco Engineered Coatings Inc.
Kelly-Moore Paint Co. Inc.
Kelley Technical Coatings
Keshun Waterproof Technologies Co. Ltd.
Kikusui Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
Lansco Colors
Lanxess Corp.
Lonza Group Ag
Lord Corp.
Mallard Creek Polymers Inc.
Masco Corp.
Master Coating Technologies Llc
Mcu Coatings International
Meffert Ag Farbwerke
Michelman Inc.
Midwest Industrial Coatings Llc
Munzing Chemie Gmbh
Musashi Paint Co. Ltd.
Nanovere Technologies Llc
National Coatings Corp.
National Paints
Natoco Co. Ltd.
Nb Coatings Inc.
Ncp Coatings
Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.
Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd.
Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
Nippon Paint (USA) Inc.
Nipsea Group
Nordson Corp.
Noroo Paint And Coatings Co. Ltd.
Nutech Paint
Orica Ltd.
Origin Electric Shoji Co. Ltd.
Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines Inc.
Paints And Chemical Industries Co. (Pachin)
Parex USA
Paumar S/A
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Pilot Chemical Co. Of Ohio Inc.
Pintuco Sa
Polycoat Products
Ppg Industries Inc.
Premium Coatings And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Progressive Engineers
Quest Specialty Corp.
Red Spot Paint & Varnish Co.
Renner Sayerlack Sa
Rock Paint Co. Ltd.
Rodda Paint Co.
Roxsil Silicone Sdn. Bhd.
Rpm International Inc.
Samhwa Paints Industrial Co. Ltd.
Shaanxi Baotashan Paint Co. Ltd.
Shalimar Paints Ltd.
Shamrock Technologies Inc.
Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd.
Shawcor Ltd.
Sheboygan Paint Co.
Shenzhen Zhanchen Paints
The Shepherd Color Co.
Sherwin-Williams Co. (The)
Shinto Paint Co. Ltd.
Sika Ag
Silacote Usa Llc
Sk Kaken Co. Ltd.
Sniezka
Specialty Polymers Inc.
Spectra Coatings Llc
Standard Paints Inc.
Sun Paint & Coatings
Swarco Ag
Taiho Paint Products Co. Ltd.
Tambour Ltd.
Target Coatings Inc.
Teknos Group Oy
Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg
Tiger Drylac U.S.A. Inc.
Tikkurila Oyj
Titan Coatings International
Tnemec Co. Inc.
Toa Paint (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
Tohpe Corp.
Troy Corp.
True Value Co.
Ube Industries Ltd.
U.S. Paint Corp.
US Specialty Coatings
Valentus Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Valspar Corp.
Van Horn, Metz & Co. Inc.
Viking Paints
Vintech Nano Materials Llc
Vista Paints
Wacker Chemical Corp.
Wattyl Group
Weifang Hongxin Waterproof Material Co. Ltd.
Weilburger Coatings Gmbh
Wembley Paints & Chemicals
Whitford Corp.
Wuhan Twin Tigers Coatings Co. Ltd.
Yasar Holding As
Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corp.
Yung-Chi Paint And Varnish Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Zhejiang Tiannv Group Paint Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9es9z
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900