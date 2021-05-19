There is a Global Pandemic, and Contract Staffing is Still as Important as Ever

Michael O'Connor
·2 min read

FIVERR (NYSE: FVRR) has played an invaluable role in connecting freelancers across the globe to individual buyers and businesses.
On 18th February 2021, it was reported that Fiverr’s revenue in 2020 jumped by 77% to $190 million. Such a substantial price increase is likely attributed to the pandemic. Several businesses decided to opt for remote work which saw regular office workers become jailbirds.
An area that saw huge demand was freelance marketplaces for businesses and individual buyers. Amid hundreds of marketplaces, FIVERR saw a significant increase in usage.
More than 3.4 million customers purchased a wide range of services from freelancers. Across the globe, freelancers in 160 countries saw an increase in their services.

What is FIVERR?

Fiverr is an online marketplace available to freelancers who offer their services to customers across the globe. Almost every service imaginable can be found at various prices so that people can find what they are looking for no matter what their budget is. Additionally, anyone can sort freelancers by their rating, read comments and reviews and watch their featured works, to ensure the client always knows what they’re getting.

What Are The Top Services Provided By Fiverr?

There are more than 500 categories to choose from when exploring the marketplace. The most popular ones are found across eight verticals and include programming and technology, graphic design, digital marketing, video and animation, writing and translation, business, lifestyle, and music and audio. It’s easy to find highly-rated professionals offering top quality services in any category, however, if you are looking for premium-standard work you can go for Fiverr PRO services, offered by industry-leading sellers hand-picked and vetted by Fiverr.

You can use your Facebook or email credentials to sign up for a Fiverr account.
You can also create an account by following the steps below.

  • SIGN UP! Provide your email address.

  • Choose a username and password.

  • Activate your account.

  • Access the Fiverr homepage and patronize the services of sellers on the platform.

How Does Fiverr Work?

Once you are done signing up for an account, you would automatically be taken to the homepage of Fiverr. On the homepage, there are several advertisements of services being provided by experts, or you can search for something specific.
Once you choose a particular service, you’d be taken to an order page. Under this page is a summary of your order. This includes the freelancer’s charge in addition to the service fee which would be borne by you as a buyer.
You can choose from a range of payments such as PayPal, VISA, Mastercard, and Discovery among others to complete your order.
The freelancer would be alerted of the order, and complete the work by the agreed deadline.
It must be noted that the same account can also be used as a selling account.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Sale/Lease Buyback Model - Why It's the Hottest Funding Method for Cannabis Properties Now and Why It May Soon Not Be So Hot...

    The cannabis industry is faced with two main objectives: Finding the right product to competitively grow and then finding the right place to actually set up operations. Sale-leaseback options are a financing tool cannabis companies are increasingly using in their pursuit of non-traditional financing. These transactions are becoming a welcome solution for cannabis operators who don’t want to turn to equity financing to continue to fund their operations. “Cannabis operators have restricted financing options, which leads many to struggle with liquidity issues. In a sale-and-leaseback, commonly known as just a sale-leaseback or even just a leaseback, a cannabis operator sells their property (greenhouse, warehouse, dispensary, etc.) to a REIT (or investor) and then leases it back. This allows an operator the chance to get some fast cash without reducing their stock ownership interest” – 420Property.com As an additional benefit, the purchaser is buying the property with a long-term tenant already in place, providing the buyer with the opportunity to generate cash flow immediately. The seller-tenant no longer has an ownership interest and forfeits the right to receive any appreciation of property value. The new property owner is protected because of its ability to renegotiate the lease or evict the tenant if the business is delinquent on rent. Here are some examples of recent sale-leasebacks in the cannabis space: Chicago-based Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS: CRLBF) made a $50 million sale-leaseback deal with GreenAcreage Real Estate, a REIT in New York providing sale-leaseback and construction financing to companies operating in the cannabis industry. New York-based multi-state operator (MSO) Columbia Care (OTCMKTS: CCHWF) raised $35 million by selling and leasing back six properties in Illinois, California, and Massachusetts. The properties were purchased by New Lake Capital Partners out of Maryland. Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF), an MSO based in Chicago, made a $39.6 million sale-leaseback deal for a cultivation facility in Pennsylvania with San Diego-based Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR). New York-based MSO, Acreage Holdings (OTCMKTS: ACRHF), signed a $72 million sale-leaseback deal for properties in Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania with the buyer GreenAcreage. According to 420Property.com, the greatest assets for cannabis operators include: With traditional bank financing out of the picture (for the time being), access to funding from venture capitalists, family offices and wealthy investors is limited in the space. A sale-leaseback offers cannabis businesses a viable funding option. Sale-leaseback transactions are an ideal way to raise cash while retaining access to key properties. A sale-leaseback is a long-term lease agreement that locks in facility expenses. Selling real estate and leasing it back frees up stranded capital, which allows the company an opportunity to generate growth capital and the chance to reinvest in its core operations. Proceeds from a sale-leaseback transaction can be used to invest in different aspects of the company’s operation, including equipment and inventory purchases, expansion and new-hire training. The transaction allows a seller to remain a tenant while transferring ownership of an asset to an investor. The purchaser is buying a property with a long-term tenant already in place, which generates cash flow immediately. In the short term, 420 Property expects cannabis companies to increasingly use sale-leaseback transactions because of a lack of funding options available to them. However, as cannabis businesses become more and more accepted, it is likely traditional funding sources will eventually be available as the Safe Banking Act and federal cannabis legalization/ decriminalization have gained support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Once banking and financial services become available, 420Property.com is forecasting that the popularity of the sales-leaseback model in the cannabis space will cool and multi-state operators will transition to ownership positions in their facilities. In the meantime, 420Property.com provides a platform where cannabis business owners and investors can search for properties for sale and lease as well as find existing cannabis businesses for sale right now. To see what’s available in your area, visit 420Property at 420Property.com. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaITALIAN GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY ELYS PLANNING A DELIBERATE ENTRY INTO THE U.S. SPORTS BETTING MARKETAUDDIA CUTS RADIO AND PODCAST COMMERCIALS WHILE BUILDING NEW REVENUE STREAMS FOR BROADCASTERS© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk jets in to Britain as ministers seek site for new car factory

    Ministers are hunting for a site for a major new car plant in a move stoking speculation that Elon Musk is exploring building Teslas in Britain. Sources said the Government’s new Office for Investment called on regional agencies to urgently submit potential locations for a new factory that would be a significant post-Brexit boost for Britain’s £80bn car industry. It is understood that the body, established in November and headed by the former Barclays chairman Lord Grimstone, sounded out regional authorities including Teesside and the West Midlands over potential sites covering 250 hectares at short notice. One insider said regions were asked to submit proposals earlier this month and “we only had 48 hours to put it together”. The company behind the plans was not revealed and the source added that “we usually get much more time and engagement with the potential investor”. The move inevitably threw the spotlight on Mr Musk, who visited the UK last weekend. The billionaire's $70m Gulfstream G650ER jet arrived at Luton on Friday, having made the 10-hour flight from Norman Mineta San Jose airport, and departed two days later on Sunday night. Downing Street denied industry rumours that the Telsa chief visited Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, during his stay. But Mr Musk has previously run the rule over potential sites for a gigafactory in the UK, including Somerset’s Gravity business park last year. It could not be confirmed that the Tesla chief's visit was directly linked to the search for a car manufacturer. Previously Mr Musk has said that Brexit posed too much of a risk for a major investment in the UK.

  • Fox News Star Geraldo Rivera: U.S. ‘Complicit’ in Israel’s ‘Crime Against Humanity’

    Fox NewsNot only did Geraldo Rivera shockingly call out the United States on Wednesday for being “complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity” by providing Israel weapons to bomb Gaza, but the Fox News star declared that Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib—a Fox News bogeywoman—“is right” that such arms sales should be halted.As the only Palestinian-American in Congress, Tlaib has been outspoken about what she describes as the Israeli “apartheid system” being inflicted on its Palestinian population. Amid increasing violence in Gaza, which has killed more than 200 Palestinians, Tlaib confronted President Joe Biden ahead of a Michigan speech, reportedly telling him the “White House must do far more to protect Palestinian lives, dignity, and human rights.”After praising Tlaib as a “fighter” and promising her he would protect her family in the West Bank, the White House claimed that Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” representing the administration’s strongest stance yet on the ongoing tensions.After Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum said the “world is watching to see if President Biden moves over to the side of ‘The Squad’ against our ally,” adding that Tlaib opposes the $735-million sale of U.S. weapons to Israel “to defend itself in the battle against Hamas,” she asked Rivera if he was “sympathetic” to the Democratic lawmaker’s argument.“I am indeed, Martha. People have to recognize what the Gaza Strip is,” Rivera declared. “It’s one of the most menacing places on Earth that I’ve ever reported from.”He continued: “Everyone and everything going into and out of Gaza is controlled by Israel. Electricity, fuel, airspace, ports, cell phone service, even who gets to farm those meager fields. It’s effectively one of the world’s largest prison camps and it is being bombed with bombs supplied by the United States. It’s outrageous that we gave Israel these hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons without insisting on a ceasefire now.”Conservative pundit Katie Pavlich, meanwhile, insisted that “Israelis can’t afford a ceasefire now” because of the threat they face from Hamas and others, adding that “Israel is doing what they can to defend its citizens.”Piggybacking on Pavlich’s argument, MacCallum added that “Israel is a tiny country surrounded by people that don’t want it to exist,” and seemingly blamed the Biden administration for the escalating conflict, claiming, “It’s impossible not to see the behind-the-scenes effort to re-enter a deal with Iran at play here.”Stating that he has “no proposed solution” for Middle East peace, Rivera instead focused his attention on the fact that dozens of Palestinian children have been killed in the recent Israeli airstrikes against Gaza.“I want our audience—the fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without demanding a cease-fire, Tlaib is right,” he exclaimed. “That makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.”Pavlich fired back that her colleague deployed a “dishonest argument to accuse the Americans and Israelis of deliberately targeting civilians,” and she further claimed that Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields.“They have no place to run. Where are they going to go?!” Rivera shot back, adding: “I am saying... an Israeli F-16 going 500 miles an hour is going to kill civilians.”“You are repeating Hamas propaganda,” Pavlich fumed, prompting Rivera to remind her that he is Jewish and a Zionist.“They go out of their way to stop civilians from being killed and Hamas uses them as shields. It’s a known fact and you’re denying it,” Pavlich responded anyhow.“You shoot an artillery round from a tank and you expect it to land only on the military version of Hamas?” Rivera wondered aloud, leading MacCallum to end the segment with a nice dose of a good, old-fashioned bothsidesism.“That’s one point that is valid,” the anchor concluded. “Katie’s point is also valid.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • Lakers vs. Warriors play-in game: Start time, TV channel and odds

    The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in a play-in game for a spot in the NBA playoffs. The game can be viewed on ESPN.

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Rep Katie Porter brought back her ‘whiteboard of justice’ to tackle big pharma pricing ‘fairy tale’

    The congresswoman highlights that the company’s advertising spending is nearly double what it spends on research and development

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Fact check: Clinton Foundation confirms Chelsea Clinton tweet about whiteness is fake

    A viral image on Facebook purports to show a tweet by Chelsea Clinton that urges people not to be white. The tweet is a fake.

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old

  • ‘We’re not falling for it’: AOC tells McDonald’s that corporate minimum wage hike should apply to all workers

    Fast-food workers on strike in 15 cities to push for $15 minimum wage

  • Two women killed and five wounded in shooting ambush of party bus in Oakland

    Two women were killed and five others injured after a party bus shooting in California. Police say that the bus was riddled with bullet holes after it was shot at at least 70 times during two ambushes in Oakland. One victim died on the bus and another at the hospital after the violent scenes unfolded during a 21st birthday party, according to reports.

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline

  • Dustin Johnson No. 1 in the world but somehow a PGA Championship afterthought

    He could be a victim of the what-have-you-done-lately syndrome. That could be a mistake.