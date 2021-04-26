Global pandemic makes Oscar-winner 'Another Round' more relevant, director says

FILE PHOTO: 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

(Reuters) - Danish Oscar-winning comedy-drama "Another Round" has found a global audience because it celebrates life at a time when the pandemic has threatened our existence, according to director Thomas Vinterberg.

The film, starring Mads Mikkelsen, portrays high school teachers in various stages of midlife crisis who test alcohol's ability to improve their lives. It won the Oscar for best international feature film on Sunday.

"I find that alcohol in the movie is a symbol for something larger than just drinking," Vinterberg, 51, told Reuters in an interview.

"Our existence has been threatened by the pandemic, but there's an element of rejoicing in this movie, with people sharing bottles, hugging and celebrating life. I think there's been an enormous desire towards the uncontrollable," he said.

"I guess it's about putting yourself at risk ... getting out of your safety zone a little bit," Vinterberg added.

Mikkelsen, whose character finds a brief boost and enlightenment from drinking, performs an extended drunken dance at the end of the film and is frozen in time in the final scene as he throws himself off a wharf in Copenhagen.

"Some people think he's flying in the end scene, and others perceive that he's falling," Vinterberg said.

"To me, the ending carries an element of ecstasy, the element of weightlessness, but it also carries the grief of the character having lost his best friend."

In his acceptance speech on Sunday, Vinterberg dedicated the Academy Award to his late daughter Ida, 19, who was to have had a role in the film but was killed in an automobile accident.

"When my daughter died four days into shooting this film, a free fall began towards insanity," he said in the interview.

"Continuing with this movie was filled with a little bit of purpose, if we made the movie for her, a purpose of honouring her memory," he said.

"What happened yesterday (on Sunday) was the ultimate way of raising a monument for my daughter. It was filled with a lot of emotion because I miss her, but it was also filled with satisfaction."

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 26, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amkor Technology First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Column: Caitlyn Jenner is the candidate of fantasy California. Reality is something else

    The election of celebrities Reagan and Schwarzenegger were exceptions. In California, political experience tends to win.

  • Steven Spielberg's West Side Story trailer plays it cool for the Oscars

    Originally slated to snap its way into theaters last December, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story will finally debut this year, and the Oscars just gave us our first look. The surprisingly quiet teaser, which aired after Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar for Best Support Actor for Judas And the Black Messiah, relies on a modern trailer trope of a slowed-down version of “Somewhere (A Place For Us) plays over a montage of greasers grabbing chainlink fences. That is to say, it looks like a West Side Story remake.

  • Check out these 2021 Oscars nominees then and now

    Then: Ahmed presented the award for best visual effects with his "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" co-star Felicity Jones at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017. This year, he makes his debut as a nominee for his starring role in "Sound of Metal," making him the first Muslim to be Oscar nominated in that category. Then: The late actor and father made his Oscars debut in 2016 when he presented the awards for sound mixing and sound editing alongside fellow Marvel actor Chris Evans.

  • Gavin Newsom: California's governor faces recall election

    Gavin Newsom was up for re-election in 2022, but will now probably face a vote this autumn.

  • Iowa officials rejected more than 21,000 vaccine doses as the state experiences a 'slowdown' in demand for shots

    Just about 55% of the state's population is at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19, but interest in the shot appears to be waning.

  • Nomadland's Frances McDormand wins a rare third Oscar for acting

    Frances McDormand has joined a prestigious Hollywood club with her latest Academy Award win. McDormand on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Nomadland, the third Academy Award of her career. She previously won in this category in 1997 for Fargo and again for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018. McDormand now joins the short list of actors who have won three competitive Oscars. According to Gold Derby, the only other performers with three Oscar wins for acting are Walter Brennan, Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, and Daniel Day-Lewis, while Katharine Hepburn is the only actor with four competitive wins. This win by McDormand was far from a lock, as Best Actress was the most competitive category at the 2021 Oscars. McDormand's fellow nominees Andra Day, Viola Davis, and Carey Mulligan were all very much in the mix after each won major prizes at previous awards shows, and some pundits thought McDormand would come up short for the award if only because she won it so recently. But that wasn't enough to hold McDormand back from another victory — putting her just one Oscar shy of tying Hepburn's record. Talk about good company to be in, right? More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • Biden keeps tipping his hand before making big moves

    President Biden has repeatedly telegraphed tough decisions with earlier announcements designed to cushion the blow.Driving the news: On Friday, the White House announced a generic call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey. Less than 24 hours later, the president issued a statement labeling a World War I Armenian massacre "genocide," angering the Turks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSeveral weeks ago, Biden released a slate of career foreign service officers he was nominating to be U.S. ambassadors.The president will soon announce a series of friends and donors to marquee diplomatic jobs, a traditional source of friction between political appointees and careerists at the State Department.On April 14, Biden also announced his new liaison to the Asian American Pacific Islander community just before he sat down with a group of AAPI lawmakers — including two who had demanded just such an appointment.Why it matters: Good policy stems from good politics, and Biden prides himself on being a gentleman. But the two-step also reveals what bettors would call a presidential "tell."Biden previously telegraphed future headlines with calls to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.He called Salman on Feb. 25, a day before declassifying an intelligence report saying the king's son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had approved an operation to "capture or kill" Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Nichols scooped the president with news of the call.The president also called Putin two days before announcing sanctions against Russian officials for cyberattacks against the U.S. and its interests.A brutal military campaign launched by the Ottoman Empire in April 1915 resulted in the deaths of 1.5 million people. The Turkish government has long resisted the label "genocide," saying the deaths were typical of warfare.Two statements illustrated Biden's communications — and diplomatic — approach.At 2 p.m. Friday, as the workweek wound down, the White House announced his call with Erdoğan.The generic readout said the president conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements."It also announced the two leaders would meet during a NATO summit in June "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues."At noon Saturday, the White House released a statement recognizing the anniversary in Armenia and branding the deaths genocide."We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated," said the president's statement.The Turkish government responded by summoning the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, for a meeting with its foreign minister in the capital of Ankara.The bottom line: As with a presidential campaign, a schedule provides insight not just into current activities but future strategy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iowa's Jordan Bohannon announces he'll return for 6th season

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon announced Monday he will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Bohannon is Iowa's career record holder in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free throw percentage (.887) and games played (143). ''I am beyond excited to return to Iowa for my sixth year,'' Bohannon said.

  • J.Lo and A-Rod Reportedly Had a Secret Meet-Up in Los Angeles

    Their love saga might not be over just yet.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • Swizz Beatz calls out fair-weather friends, fans at DMX memorial

    Thousands of fans descended on downtown Brooklyn Saturday to pay their last respects to the late DMX. As a large crowd gathered outside the Barclays Center during the memorial, Swizz Beatz had some words for people who only showed up now after the rapper/actor’s passing. “I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here,” said Beatz, whose real name is Kaseem Dean, when he took the stage to speak before DMX’s family, friends and fellow artists.

  • Health Canada finds Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Baltimore plant safe, of high quality

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had stopped AstraZeneca from using the facility earlier this month and halted production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at the plant as it began investigations into an error that led to millions of doses of J&J's vaccine being ruined last month. However, Health Canada said it reviewed test results of all vaccine lots that came into the country and found them to be safe.

  • Frances McDormand howls like a wolf during her Oscar acceptance speech

    “We give this one to our Wolf. Owwwwwwwww.” No, it’s not an outtake from the Twilight saga; while collecting an Academy Award for Best Picture for Nomadland at last night Oscar’s, Frances McDormand stood before the microphone and howled. The 63-year-old American actress, who stars in and produced Chloé Zhao’s meditative road movie, which took home four awards last night (two of them for McDormand), was paying tribute to Michael Wolf Snyder, a production sound mixer on the film, who took his own life earlier this year at the age of 35. McDormand began her first speech of the night by exhorting film-lovers to return to cinemas soon. “Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible, and one day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space and watch every film that’s represented here tonight.” Later, while collecting her Best Actress prize, she quipped “we should add a karaoke bar in here” before quoting Macbeth: “I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work and I like work.” In Nomadland, her character Fern’s desire for work is a running theme.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Op-Ed: Kamala Harris' border mission should be a Mexico mission too

    Mexico has taken a wrong turn, and it's time for the United States to take notice.