Global Paper Packaging Industry Report 2020-2025 - Corrugated Boxes, Folding Boxes & Cases, Liquid Paperboard Cartons, Paper Bags & Sacks, and Others

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025.



This report provides a deep insight into the global paper packaging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The growing retail and e-commerce industries, along with the growing demand for environment-friendly packaging products, currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rapid increase in the number of online shopping platforms, the requirement for secondary and tertiary paper packaging products has escalated significantly.



Furthermore, increasing consciousness among consumers regarding sustainable packaging and the implementation of favourable government policies are providing a boost to the market growth. Governments of various developed and emerging nations are promoting the usage of paper-based products as an alternative to plastic for minimizing pollution and toxin levels in the environment.



Additionally, the rapidly growing food and beverages industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Food manufacturing organizations are adopting food-grade paper packaging products to retain the nutrient content and maintain the quality of the food contents. Other factors, including various product innovations to enhance the efficiency of the product and to produce visually appealing variants are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global paper packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging level?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global paper packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Paper Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Corrugated Boxes

6.2 Folding Boxes and Cases

6.3 Liquid Paperboard Cartons

6.4 Paper Bags and Sacks

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Grade

7.1 Solid Bleached

7.2 Coated Recycled

7.3 Uncoated Recycled

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Packaging Level

8.1 Primary Packaging

8.2 Secondary Packaging

8.3 Tertiary Packaging



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Food

9.2 Beverage

9.3 Personal Care and Home Care

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Paper Mills

12.3 Paper Packaging Products Manufacturers

12.4 Distributors/Retailers

12.5 End-Use Industries

12.6 Waste Management Companies



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amcor

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 DS Smith

15.3.3 Evergreen Group

15.3.4 Holmen

15.3.5 Hood Packaging Corporation

15.3.6 Huhtamki

15.3.7 International Paper Company

15.3.8 Kapstone LLC

15.3.9 Mayr-Melnhof

15.3.10 Mondi Group

15.3.11 Pratt Industries

15.3.12 WestRock Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epm9zr