Global Partners LP (GLP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Global Partners Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

With us from Global Partners are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eric Slifka; Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Daphne Foster; Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mark Romaine; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Mr. Edward Faneuil.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Faneuil for opening remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Edward J. Faneuil -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this morning we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, projections, beliefs, goals and estimates concerning the future financial and operational performance of Global Partners.

Estimates for Global Partners EBITDA guidance and future performance are based on assumptions regarding market conditions, such as the crude oil market, business cycles, demand for petroleum products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and renewable fuels, utilization of assets and facilities, weather, credit markets, the regulatory and permitting environment in the forward product pricing curve, which could influence quarterly financial results. We believe these assumptions are reasonable, given currently available information and our assessment of historical trends. Because our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, we can provide no assurance that actual performance will fall within guidance ranges.

In addition, such performance is subject to risk factors, including but not limited to, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Global Partners undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements that may be made during today's conference call. With Regulation FD in effect, it is our policy that any material comments concerning future results of operations will be communicated through news releases, publicly announced conference calls or other means that will constitute public disclosure for the purposes of Regulation FD.

Now, please allow me to turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Slifka.

Eric Slifka -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Edward. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We continued our solid performance in the second quarter, highlighted by a product margin increase of approximately 16% in our GDSO segment. That increase is primarily attributable to last summer's acquisition of Champlain and Cheshire Oil into higher GDSO fuel margins.

Turning to our distributions. In July, the board increased the quarterly distribution on our common units from $0.51 to $0.5150 per unit. The distribution will be paid on August 14th to common unit holders of record as of August 9th. In summary, we had a solid performance through the first half of the year and our terminal network and retail assets continue to provide us with a strong foundation moving forward.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Daphne for her financial view. Daphne?

Daphne H. Foster -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. Let me begin with an overview of our second quarter results. Similar to the first quarter, stronger fuel margin and contribution from our 2018 retail acquisition drove the year-over -year increases in Q2. Second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $62.8 million, compared with $56.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income in Q2 2019 was $14.5 million versus net income of $6.4 million in Q2 2018. DCF with $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $21 million in the same period of 2018. TTM distribution coverage at the end of the second quarter was 1.9 times after factoring in distribution to the preferred unit holders. That coverage was 1.8 times.