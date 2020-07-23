Global Passenger Cars Industry

Global Passenger Cars Market to Reach 90. 6 Million Units by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Passenger Cars estimated at 74. 5 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 90.
6 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Passenger Cars market in the U.S. is estimated at 20.1 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 18.4 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 18.4 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 167-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Adam Opel AG
- American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
- Audi AG
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP)
- Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd.
- Cadillac
- Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Dongfeng Motor Corporation
- Dr. Ing. HCF Porsche AG
- Ferrari SpA
- General Motors Company
- Haima Automobile International Corporation
- Hindustan Motors Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.
- Kia Motors Corporation
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- PSA Peugeot Citroen
- Renault Group
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- Volvo Car Corporation
