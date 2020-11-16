    Advertisement

    Global Passenger Information System Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

    Research and Markets

    Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    The global passenger information system market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. A passenger information system acts as a communication link between a transit agency and passengers. Also known as a customer information system, it provides real-time data of public transport through voice, visual or other media to users. It helps in tracking details of scheduling, entertainment, news broadcasts, and emergency communication services. Besides this, it assists passengers in attaining relevant information about the status of different transportation mediums and enables them to plan their journeys better, which further increases passenger comfort and satisfaction.

    The escalating demand for reliable and accurate real-time transit information by passengers represents one of the key factors propelling the passenger information system market growth. Apart from this, a rise in the demand for intelligent transportation systems, in confluence with advancements in the telecommunication sector to enable faster data transfer capabilities, is also fueling the market growth.

    Moreover, an increase in demand for intelligent transportation systems and a surge in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and big data technologies in the transportation sector are driving the sales of passenger information systems across the globe. At present, due to a significant rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lockdowns have been imposed by governments of various countries. They are promoting the adoption of social distancing measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic, which is negatively impacting the market growth. However, the market is anticipated to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global passenger information system market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

    Breakup by Mode of Transport:

    • Airways

    • Railways

    • Roadways

    Breakup by Component:

    • Hardware and Software

    • Services

    Breakup by System Type:

    • Multimedia Displays

    • Audio Systems

    • Computing Systems

    • Networking and Communication Devices

    • Video Surveillance Systems

    • Content Management System

    • Others

    Breakup by Location:

    • On Board

    • In Station

    Breakup by Region:

    • North America

    • United States

    • Canada

    • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Australia

    • Indonesia

    • Others

    • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • United Kingdom

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

    • Others

    • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Others

    • Middle East and Africa

    Competitive Landscape:

    The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei, Indra Sistemas S.A., Infax Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies, Siemens and Teleste Oyj.

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • How has the global passenger information system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

    • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global passenger information system market?

    • What are the key regional markets?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of transport?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the location?

    • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

    • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

    • What is the structure of the global passenger information system market and who are the key players?

    • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Preface

    2 Scope and Methodology
    2.1 Objectives of the Study
    2.2 Stakeholders
    2.3 Data Sources
    2.3.1 Primary Sources
    2.3.2 Secondary Sources
    2.4 Market Estimation
    2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
    2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
    2.5 Forecasting Methodology

    3 Executive Summary

    4 Introduction
    4.1 Overview
    4.2 Key Industry Trends

    5 Global Passenger Information System Market
    5.1 Market Overview
    5.2 Market Performance
    5.3 Impact of COVID-19
    5.4 Market Forecast

    6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transport
    6.1 Airways
    6.1.1 Market Trends
    6.1.2 Market Forecast
    6.2 Railways
    6.2.1 Market Trends
    6.2.2 Market Forecast
    6.3 Roadways
    6.3.1 Market Trends
    6.3.2 Market Forecast

    7 Market Breakup by Component
    7.1 Hardware and Software
    7.1.1 Market Trends
    7.1.2 Market Forecast
    7.2 Services
    7.2.1 Market Trends
    7.2.2 Market Forecast

    8 Market Breakup by System Type
    8.1 Multimedia Displays
    8.1.1 Market Trends
    8.1.2 Market Forecast
    8.2 Audio Systems
    8.2.1 Market Trends
    8.2.2 Market Forecast
    8.3 Computing Systems
    8.3.1 Market Trends
    8.3.2 Market Forecast
    8.4 Networking and Communication Devices
    8.4.1 Market Trends
    8.4.2 Market Forecast
    8.5 Video Surveillance Systems
    8.5.1 Market Trends
    8.5.2 Market Forecast
    8.6 Content Management System
    8.6.1 Market Trends
    8.6.2 Market Forecast
    8.7 Others
    8.7.1 Market Trends
    8.7.2 Market Forecast

    9 Market Breakup by Location
    9.1 On Board
    9.1.1 Market Trends
    9.1.2 Market Forecast
    9.2 In Station
    9.2.1 Market Trends
    9.2.2 Market Forecast

    10 Market Breakup by Region
    10.1 North America
    10.1.1 United States
    10.1.1.1 Market Trends
    10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
    10.1.2 Canada
    10.1.2.1 Market Trends
    10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
    10.2 Asia Pacific
    10.2.1 China
    10.2.1.1 Market Trends
    10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
    10.2.2 Japan
    10.2.2.1 Market Trends
    10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
    10.2.3 India
    10.2.3.1 Market Trends
    10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
    10.2.4 South Korea
    10.2.4.1 Market Trends
    10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
    10.2.5 Australia
    10.2.5.1 Market Trends
    10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
    10.2.6 Indonesia
    10.2.6.1 Market Trends
    10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
    10.2.7 Others
    10.2.7.1 Market Trends
    10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
    10.3 Europe
    10.3.1 Germany
    10.3.1.1 Market Trends
    10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
    10.3.2 France
    10.3.2.1 Market Trends
    10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
    10.3.3 United Kingdom
    10.3.3.1 Market Trends
    10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
    10.3.4 Italy
    10.3.4.1 Market Trends
    10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
    10.3.5 Spain
    10.3.5.1 Market Trends
    10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
    10.3.6 Russia
    10.3.6.1 Market Trends
    10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
    10.3.7 Others
    10.3.7.1 Market Trends
    10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
    10.4 Latin America
    10.4.1 Brazil
    10.4.1.1 Market Trends
    10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
    10.4.2 Mexico
    10.4.2.1 Market Trends
    10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
    10.4.3 Others
    10.4.3.1 Market Trends
    10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
    10.5 Middle East and Africa
    10.5.1 Market Trends
    10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
    10.5.3 Market Forecast

    11 SWOT Analysis
    11.1 Overview
    11.2 Strengths
    11.3 Weaknesses
    11.4 Opportunities
    11.5 Threats

    12 Value Chain Analysis

    13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
    13.1 Overview
    13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
    13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    13.4 Degree of Competition
    13.5 Threat of New Entrants
    13.6 Threat of Substitutes

    14 Price Analysis

    15 Competitive Landscape
    15.1 Market Structure
    15.2 Key Players
    15.3 Profiles of Key Players
    15.3.1 Advantech Co. Ltd.
    15.3.1.1 Company Overview
    15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.1.3 Financials
    15.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
    15.3.2.1 Company Overview
    15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.2.3 Financials
    15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
    15.3.3 Cubic Corporation
    15.3.3.1 Company Overview
    15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.3.3 Financials
    15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
    15.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.
    15.3.4.1 Company Overview
    15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.4.3 Financials
    15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
    15.3.5 Huawei
    15.3.5.1 Company Overview
    15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
    15.3.6 Indra Sistemas S.A.
    15.3.6.1 Company Overview
    15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.6.3 Financials
    15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
    15.3.7 Infax Inc.
    15.3.7.1 Company Overview
    15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
    15.3.8.1 Company Overview
    15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.8.3 Financials
    15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
    15.3.9 Passio Technologies
    15.3.9.1 Company Overview
    15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.10 Siemens
    15.3.10.1 Company Overview
    15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.10.3 Financials
    15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
    15.3.11 Teleste Oyj
    15.3.11.1 Company Overview
    15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
    15.3.11.3 Financials

