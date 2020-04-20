Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Passive Fire Protection Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Passive Fire Protection Coatings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Passive Fire Protection Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205342/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passive Fire Protection Coatings will reach a market size of US$294.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$478.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Carboline Company
- Hempel A/S
- Jotun Group
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
- No-Burn Inc.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Promat International NV
- Svt Holding GmbH
- Teknos Group
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Tremco illbruck Group GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205342/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Coatings: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
PFP Coatings - Key Enablers of Structural Fire Protection
Strategies
Structural Applications Gradually Shift from Concrete
Encasement to Advanced PFP Materials
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for PFP Coatings
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Building Codes & Fire Safety Regulations Fuel Adoption in
Developed Regions
Robust Opportunities in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Passive Fire Protection Coatings Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Hempel A/S (Denmark)
Jotun Group (Norway)
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
No-Burn, Inc. (USA)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Promat International NV (Belgium)
RPM International, Inc. (USA)
Carboline Company (USA)
tremco illbruck Group GmbH (Germany)
Svt Holding GmbH (Germany)
Teknos Group (Finland)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Material Advancements & Technology Innovations Augment Market
Prospects
A Review of Select New PFP Coating Products & PFP Material
Innovations
AkzoNobel' Sikkens Fire Protection Coating for Wooden Building
Facades
Hempel's Hempafire Pro 315 PFP Coating
PPG's PPG PITT-CHAR NX Epoxy Intumescent Coating
Carboline's Thermo-Sorb 263 & Thermo-Sorb E VOC Compliant
Intumescent Coatings
Chartek® Epoxy Passive Fire Protection Solutions - A
Comprehensive Offering to the PFP Sector
Mesh-Free Jotachar JF750 Eliminates Complex Mesh Reinforced
Systems in PFP Applications
Hybrid Intumescent Coatings Address Application Challenges
Eggshell-based Coatings Exhibit Superior Fire Protective
Performance
Intumescent Materials - A Safety Shield for Steel Structures
Intumescent Coatings Address Fire-Loads of Varying Degrees
Growing Popularity of Intumescent Coatings across Various Sectors
Emerging Markets Drive Growth
Epoxy Resins to See Sizable Growth
Water-based Intumescent Coatings Find Greater Adoption
Raw Material Supply Issues - A Bone of Contention for
Intumescent Coatings
Compulsion for Regular Maintenance
Construction Industry - Primary Consumer of PFP Coatings
Heightened Awareness of Safety & Security - Key Driver for
Construction-Grade PFP Coatings
Construction Industry Dynamics Favor Market Expansion
Population Growth and Urbanization Drive Construction Spending
Oil & Gas Refineries Emerge as a Growing Target Market
Increasing Investments in Off Shore Oil & Gas Exploration to
Fuel Growth
Growing Shale Gas Production to Enhance Growth Opportunities
Novel Opportunities in Automotive & Transportation Verticals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Passive Fire Protection Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Passive Fire Protection
Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Passive Fire
Protection Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Argentina
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Passive Fire Protection
Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Passive Fire Protection Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Israel in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Passive Fire Protection Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 91
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205342/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-passive-fire-protection-coatings-industry-301043394.html
SOURCE Reportlinker