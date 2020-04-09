Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Study, 2020-2027 - Exponential Growth Anticipated due to the Adoption of M-Health, Improved Healthcare Services, Enhanced Patient Education





DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery Type, by Component (Software, Services), by End Use, by Application, by Therapeutic Area, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient engagement solutions market size is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.

The market is expected to register exponential growth due to the adoption of m-health, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and arthritis, improved healthcare services, enhanced patient education, patient data tracking, and diagnostic treatment.



In July 2019, a bipartisan group in Congress in the U.S. introduced new legislation that would allocate a fund of USD 25 million in grants for local, state, and tribal governments to develop Social Determinants Accelerator Plan with the aim to improve tracking and coordinating patient outcomes. Such initiatives are anticipated to drive the demand for these services over the forecast period.



Moreover, in March 2019, the American Medical Association entered into a collaboration with PatientPoint with the aim to access point of care to help prevent the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. Using PatientPoint technology, approximately 6,500 practicing doctors across the U.S. are expected to educate individuals regarding disease prevention. Programs such as these are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Some of the major market players are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Orion Health Ltd., Cerner Corporation, and McKesson Corporation, which collectively account for a substantial market share owing to their extensive product offerings. Moreover, key players are focusing on expanding their portfolio to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. For instance, in October 2019, IQVIA launched Orchestrated Patient Engagement, new cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solution that narrows the gap between patients and life sciences companies by facilitating insights and interactions.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Web-based/cloud-based emerged as the largest delivery type segment in 2019 as it supports hassle-free information flow between patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, bulk data can be stored in these platforms and enable remote access

The software segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to continuous development in patient engagement solutions along with its increasing applications in consulting, education, and implementation. Software solutions are easy to install and use, enable quick access to specific drug information, and enable healthcare providers to digitally upload prescriptions

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes, which require constant monitoring, is expected to drive the demand for these services in the coming years

Chronic diseases dominated the market in 2019 owing to the associated benefits of these solutions in chronic disease management. These solutions help patients connect with their healthcare providers from remote locations, thereby enabling a streamlined flow of information, patient feedback, and other health-related data

North America dominated the global patient engagement solutions market in 2019 owing to increased adoption of m-health and electronic health record (EHR) and growing investments in patient engagement software by major companies

Companies are adopting various strategies to sustain competition. New product/solution development, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and geographical penetration are some of the key strategies adopted by market players

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Variables Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping by Technology, 2019

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Technology Overview

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8 Patient Engagement Solutions - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, Social and Technological)

3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.10 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.3 Key company market share analysis, 2019

4.4 Public Companies

4.5 Private Companies

4.6 Key customers

4.7 Potential Target Audience



Chapter 5 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Delivery Type Analysis

5.1 Delivery Type Business Analysis

5.1.1 Web/Cloud-Based

5.1.2 On-Premise



Chapter 6 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Component

6.1 Component Analysis

6.1.1 Software

6.1.2 Services

6.1.3 Hardware



Chapter 7 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: End-Use

7.1 End-Use Analysis

7.1.1 Payers

7.1.2 Providers

7.1.3 Individual Users



Chapter 8 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Application

8.1 Application Analysis

8.1.1 Social Management

8.1.2 Health Management

8.1.3 Home Healthcare Management

8.1.4 Financial Health Management



Chapter 9 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Therapeutic Area

9.1 Application Analysis

9.1.1 Chronic Diseases

9.1.2 Fitness

9.1.3 Women's Health

9.1.4 Mental Health

9.1.5 Others



Chapter 10 Patient Engagement Solutions: Regional Market Analysis

10.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

10.2 Regional Market Dashboard

10.3 Regional Market Snapshot

10.4 Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2027

10.4.1 North America

10.4.2 Europe

10.4.3 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Latin America

10.6.1 MEA



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.2 McKesson Corporation

11.3 Orion Health Ltd.

11.4 Cerner Corporation

11.5 Phytel Inc.

11.6 Medecision Inc.

11.7 GetWellNetwork Inc.

11.8 YourCareUniverse Inc.

11.9 Lincor Solutions Ltd.

11.10 AthenaHealth, Inc.