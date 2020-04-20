Global Patient Scales Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Scales market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2.9%. Floor Scales, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.1 Million by the year 2025, Floor Scales will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379603/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$493 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$381.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Floor Scales will reach a market size of US$3.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Algen Scale Corp.
- Detecto Scale Company
- Doran Scales Inc.
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Pelstar, LLC
- seca GmbH & Co. Kg.
- SR Instruments Inc.
- Tanita Corporation
- Wedderburn
- Welch Allyn Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379603/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Analysis by Segment
Recent Market Activity
Scales - A Preventive Tool
Causes of Weight Problem
Problems with Obesity
Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight
Global Competitor Market Shares
Patient Scales Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Algen Scale Corp. (USA)
Detecto Scale Company (USA)
Doran Scales, Inc. (USA)
Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)
Pelstar, LLC (USA)
seca GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)
SR Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Tanita Corporation (Japan)
Wedderburn (Australia)
Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales
Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?
Balance Beam Scales - Still the Popular Patient Scale
Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales
Need for an Effective PorTable Weighing Device
Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend
Scales Go Hi-Tech
Value Addition
Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability
Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology
Improvements
Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology
Improvements
Bariatric Scales - A Testimony to Technological Advancements in
Scales
Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales
Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise
Product Innovations Pioneer Growth
Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to
Enthrall Customers
Patient Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity
Protection from Nosocomial Infections - A New Dimension to
Patient Scales
Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments;
Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales
Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of
Chronic Diseases to Buoy Demand
Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces
Momentum in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Patient Scales Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Patient Scales Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Patient Scales Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Floor Scales (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Floor Scales (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Floor Scales (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Infant & Baby Scales (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Chair Scales (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Under Bed Scales (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Patient Scales Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Patient Scales Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Patient Scales Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 21: Patient Scales Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Patient Scales: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Patient Scales Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Patient Scales Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Patient Scales Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Patient Scales Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Patient Scales Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Patient Scales Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Patient Scales Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Patient Scales Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Patient Scales Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Patient Scales Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Patient Scales: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Patient Scales Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Patient Scales Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Patient Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Patient Scales Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Patient Scales Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Patient Scales Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Patient Scales Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Patient Scales Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Patient Scales Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Patient Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Patient Scales Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 66: Patient Scales Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Patient Scales Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Patient Scales Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Patient Scales:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Patient Scales Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Patient Scales Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 74: Patient Scales Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Patient Scales Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Patient Scales Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Patient Scales Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Patient Scales Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Patient Scales Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Patient Scales Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Patient Scales Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Patient Scales Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Patient Scales Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Patient Scales Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Patient Scales Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Patient Scales: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Patient Scales Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Patient Scales Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Patient Scales Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Patient Scales Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Patient Scales Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Patient Scales Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Patient Scales Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Patient Scales Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Patient Scales Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Patient Scales Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Patient Scales Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Patient Scales Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Patient Scales Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Patient Scales Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Patient Scales Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379603/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-patient-scales-industry-301043396.html
SOURCE Reportlinker